The Dragon of SpaceX goes back to earth after issuing out NASA supplies to Space Station

/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

A SpaceX Dragon space ship returns to earth from a journey of one month of distributing a payload to the International Space Station.

Space travelers present on the space station released the Dragon CRS-19 space ship into space with the arm made of the robot, biding journey masses to the space ship that issued out over 5,000 lbs. (2,585 kilograms) of supplies that belonged to NASA the previous month. The Dragon CRS-19 departed from the space center at around 5:05 a.m. EST (1005 GMT) and went directly into the Pacific Ocean at around 10:41 a.m. EST (1541 GMT). SpaceX confirmed the safe return of the Dragon to earth via a tweet, five minutes following the splashdown into the Pacific Ocean.

Luca Parmitano, a space traveler of European Space Agency and leader of the present expedition 61, acknowledged working with Dragon in the operation of capturing and releasing the Dragon. He said this during the departure of the Dragon from the space station. He went on to

