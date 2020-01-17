Threat Intelligence Platform Market Witness Highest Growth in near future| Leading Key Players: IBM Corporation (US), Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan), Dell Inc. (US), Symantec Corporation (US), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

Global Threat Intelligence Platform Market 2019 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2024

Threat intelligence platforms are critical security tools as the volume and complexity of threats is increasing exponentially. The platform detects malicious activity inside the enterprises’ network. The platforms are deployed as a SaaS or on-premise solution to facilitate the management of cyber threat intelligence and associated entities such as actors, campaigns, incidents, signatures, bulletins, and tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTP).

This report studies the Threat Intelligence Platform market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Threat Intelligence Platform market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Threat Intelligence Platform.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM Corporation (US), Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan), Dell Inc. (US), Symantec Corporation (US), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel), FireEye Inc. (US), PhishLabs (US), McAfee LLC (US), Optiv Security Inc. (US), Webroot Inc. (US), LogRhythm Inc. (US), AT&T (US), Intel 471 (US), AO Kaspersky Lab (Russia), Flashpoint (US)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Software

Service

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

IT and Telecommunications

Government

Energy Industry

BFSI

Other

Table of Content:

1 Threat Intelligence Platform Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 IBM Corporation (US)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Threat Intelligence Platform Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 IBM Corporation (US) Threat Intelligence Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Threat Intelligence Platform Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan) Threat Intelligence Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Dell Inc. (US)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Threat Intelligence Platform Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Dell Inc. (US) Threat Intelligence Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Symantec Corporation (US)

3 Global Threat Intelligence Platform Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Threat Intelligence Platform Market Size by Regions

5 North America Threat Intelligence Platform Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Threat Intelligence Platform Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Threat Intelligence Platform Revenue by Countries

8 South America Threat Intelligence Platform Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Threat Intelligence Platform by Countries

10 Global Threat Intelligence Platform Market Segment by Type

11 Global Threat Intelligence Platform Market Segment by Application

12 Global Threat Intelligence Platform Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets