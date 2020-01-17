Tonic Water Market Research, Agency, Business Opportunities with New Players SodaStream Inc., A.S. Watson Group, FENTIMANS

Tonic water is a carbonated soft drink in which quinine is dissolved. It is used as a prophylactic to treat malaria and babesiosis. Tonic water usually now has a significantly lower quinine content and is consumed for its distinctive bitter flavor. It is often used in mixed drinks, particularly in gin and tonic. Regular consumption of tonic water may lead to side effects like nausea, stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, and nervousness. Rising of disposable income of people due to modernization is expected to drive the tonic water market in the coming period. Increasing intake of alcohol beverages worldwide is expected to remain the dominant force driving the demand for the tonic water market. Furthermore, the growing number of clubs and lounges which are expected to boost the need for such mixes is also projected to influence the tonic water market significantly. Moreover, growing numbers of distilleries producing gin are fueling the tonic water market. The increasing rate of health awareness among people to cut down calorie rate is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the tonic water market.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study: Fever-Tree, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Hansen Beverage, SodaStream Inc., A.S. Watson Group, FENTIMANS, Seagram Company Ltd., Schweppes, Bradleys Tonic Co., JACK RUDY COCKTAIL CO.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Tonic Water Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the tonic water industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of tonic water market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global tonic water market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading tonic water market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global tonic water market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and sales channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented into regular tonic water, low calorie tonic water, slimline tonic water and flavored and non-flavored. On the basis of application the market is segmented into medicinal purposes, alcoholic drinks and direct consumption. On the basis of sales channel the market is segmented into direct sales and retail sales.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global tonic water market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The tonic water market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting tonic water market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the tonic water market in these regions.

