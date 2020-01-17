Top Survey on Ethernet Cable Market by Type, Application and Cable Structure and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Ethernet Cable Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The global Ethernet cables market was valued at $7.60 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $21.36 billion by 2026, growing at CAGR of 13.5% from 2019 to 2026. Ethernet cable is one of the most prevalent types of network cable used in wired networks. It is used in local area networks (LANs) and metropolitan area networks (MANs). It connects and transmits broadband signals between a modem, router, computer and other wired internet-enabled devices. This technology is used majorly in LAN-connected PCs and workstations, as it serves as a reliable solution for providing real-time data and status updates to ensure constant information availability and instant data transfer. These cables are widely used across various industries for fast and secured data transfer.

The growth of the global Ethernet cable market is driven by its benefits such as high speed, lower latency, and guaranteed bandwidth to every connected device, reliability and higher security for data as compared with other networking technologies. However, high installation cost and limited physical availability impede the market growth. Conversely, technological advancements in the Ethernet cables sector to increase the internet speed and rise in demand for Power over Ethernet (PoE) in industries are expected to provide remunerative opportunities for market expansion.

The global Ethernet cable market is segmented into type, application, cable structure and region. Depending on type, the market is bifurcated into copper and fiber-optic cables. The copper cable segment is further bifurcated into networking cable and PoE cable. The fiber-optic cable is subsegmented into single-mode and multi-mode cable. By application, the market is fragmented into residential, industrial and commercial. The industrial segment further is subcategorized into transportation, IT & telecom, oil & gas and energy & power. The commercial segment includes office building, healthcare and retail. As per cable structure, the market is segregated into unshielded twisted pair cable and shielded twisted pair. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, France and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Major companies adopt product launch as their key developmental strategies, which held in the advancements of the Ethernet cable technology, thereby boosting the growth of the global market. For instance, Belden launched lightest Category 6A cable on September 5, 2019, with a diameter of 0.250 inches. It is the easiest horizontal category 6A solution to handle, install and route through plenum spaces.

Major companies operating in this market include: Belden Inc., Southwire Company, LLC, Nexans S.A., SAB Br?ckskes GmbH & Co. KG, Siemon, Schneider Electric S.E., Anixter International Inc., Siemens AG, Commscope and Prysmian Group.

