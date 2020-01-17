Touchscreen Controller Market Latest Innovative Report by 2023 – ELAN Microelectronics, Synaptics, Melfas, Microchip Technology

Global Touch-screen Controller market is accounted for $4.93 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $15.09 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 17.3%. Increasing application of touch screen across the industries, high demand for capacitive touchscreen technology, growing trend of touchscreens and growth in innovation & increase in demand for advanced touchscreens are fueling the market growth. However, technical complications and rising competition are hampering the market. In addition, the rapid growth of internet of things market across the globe is also expected to provide huge opportunity for various touch screen controller manufacturers in the coming years.

A touch screen is an input device, sensitive to pressure. A resistive touch screen panel is coated with a metallic electrically resistive and conductive layer that can cause a change in the electrical current, which is registered when touched and sent to the controller for processing, which connects two flexible layers of ITO together by human action.

Amongst technologies, capacitive touch-screen control uses an electrocapacitive method of detection a layer of safety glass can be placed on top of the structure to seal it, as opposed to using a flexible sheet of polyurethane for a resistive screen. This provides consumers with a more durable design. Asia Pacific held the largest Market share in the global. Ever-changing consumer needs in electronic segment market is the key factor influencing the growth of the Market. Within Asia Pacific, China and India held the largest market revenue share due to growing consumer preference for electronic products.

Some of the key players in global Touch-screen Controller market include ELAN Microelectronics Corp, Synaptics Incorporated, Melfas Incorporated, Microchip Technology Incorporated, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Stmicroelectronics N.V., Atmel Corporation, Rohm Company Limited, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. and Honeywell International, Inc.

Touchscreen Technologies Covered:

– Single-Touch

– Multi-Touch

Technologies Covered:

– Capacitive Touchscreen Controller

– Resistive Touchscreen Controller

Applications Covered:

– Commercial

– Consumer Electronics

– Industrial

– Other Applications

Interfaces Covered:

– Universal Serial Bus

– Serial Peripheral Interface

– Human Interface Device over Universal Serial Bus

– Universal Asynchronous Receiver / Transmitter (UART)

– Inter-Integrated Circuit

Screen Sizes Covered:

– Small & Medium Screen Size

– Large Screen Size

