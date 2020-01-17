Transformer Oil Market will Generate Massive Revenue in Future | Hydrodec Group plc, Nynas AB, San Joaquin Refining Co.Inc., Valvoline Inc

Transformer oil, also known as insulating oil, is the oil used in transformers which has excellent insulating properties. The primary function of transformer oil is to cool and insulate a transformer. Transformer oil have high dielectric strength and are stable at high temperatures. Transformer oil is used in switchgears and circuit breakers and also in distribution and power transformers. The transformer oil market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising power consumption coupled with increasing demands from original equipment manufacturers. Stringent legislative measures and favorable regulatory reforms for the development of a reliable grid network along with increasing investments in power sector further contribute to the growth of the transformer oil market. However, demands for oil-free transformer and volatile raw material prices are major restraining factors for this market. Nonetheless, increasing adoption of bio-based transformer oil and rising focus towards rural electrification will continue to boost the transformer oil market during the forecast period.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study: Apar Industries Limited, Cargill Incorporated, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Engen Limited, Ergon Inc., Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Limited, Hydrodec Group plc, Nynas AB, San Joaquin Refining Co.Inc., Valvoline Inc

The “Global Transformer Oil Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of transformer oil market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global transformer oil market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading transformer oil market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global transformer oil market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as mineral oil-based, silicone oil based, and bio based. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as distributed transformer, power transformers, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global transformer oil market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The transformer oil market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting transformer oil market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the transformer oil market in these regions.

