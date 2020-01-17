Transportation IT Spending Market Trends Analysis, Growth Prospects, Future Scenario and Key Vendors: Accenture, Atos, IBM, Cisco Systems, Alstom, GE Transportation Systems, Capgemini, Amadeus, Siemens

Global Transportation IT Spending Market 2019 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2024

Transportation IT Spending refers to IT spending in transportation, increased traffic congestion and road accidents have forced governments worldwide to spend heavily on transportation IT systems.

This report studies the Transportation IT Spending market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Transportation IT Spending market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Transportation IT Spending.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Accenture, Atos, IBM, Cisco Systems, Alstom, GE Transportation Systems, Capgemini, Amadeus, Siemens, Bass Software, DNV GL, KAPSCH, Cognizant, Mindfire Solutions, Ikusi, Descarts Systems, Cubic, LG CNS, Indra Sistemas, Damarel, Thales Group, NEC, TCS, SAP, Wipro, Rockwell Collins, Northrop Grumman, Veson Nautical, Wayne RESA

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Software and Solutions

IT Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Airlines

Waterways

Railways

Road Transport

Table of Content:

1 Transportation IT Spending Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Accenture

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Transportation IT Spending Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Accenture Transportation IT Spending Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Atos

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Transportation IT Spending Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Atos Transportation IT Spending Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 IBM

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Transportation IT Spending Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 IBM Transportation IT Spending Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Cisco Systems

3 Global Transportation IT Spending Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Transportation IT Spending Market Size by Regions

5 North America Transportation IT Spending Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Transportation IT Spending Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Transportation IT Spending Revenue by Countries

8 South America Transportation IT Spending Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Transportation IT Spending by Countries

10 Global Transportation IT Spending Market Segment by Type

11 Global Transportation IT Spending Market Segment by Application

12 Global Transportation IT Spending Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

