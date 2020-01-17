Travel Luggage Market Sales Revenue to Significantly Increase in the Next Few Years|Samsonite International S.A., VIP Industries Ltd., RIMOVA

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Travel Luggage Market by Price Point (Value & Mid, Premium, Luxury), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan China, India).

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Travel Luggage Market: Analysis By Price Point (Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales, Others) – By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023” global travel luggage market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.06% during 2018 – 2023.

Ask for the sample Copy -:https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AZOTH00016766

The Value & Mid category of Travel Luggage market accounts for larger market share and witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow in the forecast period on the back of rapid urbanization, growing middle income class group, emerging low cost products with better functionality and high durability. However, the demand for Travel Luggage in premium segment is anticipated to advance at higher rate owing to the increasing disposable income, changing lifestyle and growing perception of viewing Travel Luggage as part of lifestyle products in line with the emerging new products into the segment with integrated innovative products.

Amongst the regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global Travel Luggage market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia-pacific region include rapid urbanization, increasing investment in travel & tourism and rapidly increasing disposable income of middle class income group.

The report titled “Global Travel Luggage Market: Analysis By Price Point (Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales, Others) – By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Travel Luggage Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Travel Luggage market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe

Enquiry Before Buying This [email protected]: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/AZOTH00016766

Scope of the Report

Global Travel Luggage Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023

– Global Travel Luggage Market – Size and Growth

– By Price Point – Value & Mid, Premium, Luxury

– By Distribution Channel – Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales, Others

Other Report Highlights

– Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

– Market Trends

– Porter Five Force Analysis

– Policy and Regulatory Landscape

– Company Analysis – Samsonite International S.A., VIP Industries Ltd., RIMOVA, VF Corporation, Briggs & Riley Travelware, DELSEY, Fox Luggage Inc.

Table Of Contents:

Introduction Travel Luggage Market Key Takeaways Research Methodology Travel Luggage Market Landscape Market – Key Market Dynamics Travel Luggage Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Industry Landscape Travel Luggage Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets