Vaccines Market Expected to Reach US$ 64,538.4 Mn in 2027 – PFIZER, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Panacea Biotec, Astellas, NOVAVAX, VBI Vaccines, Bavarian Nordic

Vaccines Market is expected to reach US$ 64,538.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 36,998.8 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2027.

The Major driving factors are rising prevalence of infectious diseases, growing focus on immunization programs, and increasing support for vaccine development are expected to boost the market growth over the years. However, soaring prices of the vaccines and complexity and cost of vaccine manufacturing are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, robust pipeline of vaccines is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global vaccines market in the coming years. In the current era, there are increasing concerns of spread of infectious diseases with the changing environment.

Get Sample PDF Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00009634

The Vaccines market by technology is segmented into Recombinant vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, and Toxoid Vaccines. In 2018, the conjugate vaccines segment held a largest market share of 65.1% of the vaccines market, By Technology. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 as they are the most effective forms of immunization, used to prevent diseases in both infants and adults. Moreover, the similar segment is anticipated to also witness the fastest growth rate of 6.7% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the increasing demand for drugs to treat the disease.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for vaccines included in the report are World Health Organization (WHO), European Medical Agency (EMA), Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), French Scientific Research Centre (FSRC), and others.

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00009634

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets