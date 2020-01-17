Vasectomy Market Size, Industry Growth and Top Leaders Pfizer Inc., Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG, Bayer AG

Vasectomy is the procedure of permanent male contraception. Vasectomy is a simple surgery which takes less time and no hospitalization is required. Vasectomy is less expensive, less invasive, and a low risk procedure. Vasectomy is performed in relatively low numbers as compared to tubectomy. The vasectomy is done primarily to control birth rate across the globe. The global demand for vasectomy is rising due to factors such as rising population, hormonal disturbance, and male-female equality. Also the low cost of surgery and no hospital stay are some factors which help to drive the market. On the other hand, emerging new technologies are expected to bring opportunities in market.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study: Pfizer Inc., Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company Inc., Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments Corporation, Sklar Surgical Instruments

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Vasectomy Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of vasectomy market with detailed market segmentation by type, drug, end user and geography. The global vasectomy market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading vasectomy market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global vasectomy market is segmented on the basis of type, drug and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as conventional vasectomy, no-scalpel vasectomy, and minimally invasive vasectomy. On the basis of drug, the global vasectomy market is segmented into anesthetics, painkillers, and antibiotics. Based on end users, the market segmented into hospitals, and clinics.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global vasectomy market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The vasectomy market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting vasectomy market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the vasectomy market in these regions.

