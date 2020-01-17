Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Dynamics, Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges and Influence Factors |AT&T Inc. , Cartrack Holdings Limited , Continental AG ,Robert Bosch GmbH

The global vehicle tracking systems market is expected to reach $14,957.5 million by 2025, from $3,795.0 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2018 to 2025. Vehicle tracking systems are used for checking and controlling the vehicle development, utilizing GPS, mobiles, PCs, equipment interface, and other devices.

The key factor that drives the growth of the global vehicle tracking systems market includes upsurge in adoption of smart transport solutions. Moreover, rise in fleet operations especially in emerging markets is expected to boost the revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, vehicle tracking systems ensure safety and security within transportation services, thereby increasing their demand. However, increase in choices pertaining to vehicle tracking systems creating market shifts is expected to hinder the market growth. Conversely, introduction of 5G technology and identification of new industry verticals are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the growth of the market.

Ask for the sample Copy -:https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00014188

The vehicle tracking systems market is segmented based on type, vehicle type, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into active and passive. By type of vehicle, it is divided into commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles. By application, it is fragmented into mobile tracking, cellular tracking, and satellite tracking. In terms of vertical industry it is segregated into transport & logistics, construction & manufacturing, aviation, retail, government, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market for vehicle tracking systems during the forecast period.

Top Key Vendors

– AT&T Inc.

– Cartrack Holdings Limited

– Continental AG

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– Verizon Communications Inc.

– Spireon, Inc.

– Geotab Inc.

– Inseego Corp.

– TomTom, Inc.

– Teletrac Navman US Ltd.

Enquiry Before Buying This [email protected]: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/AMR00014188

Table Of Contents:

Introduction Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Key Takeaways Research Methodology Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Landscape Market – Key Market Dynamics Vehicle Tracking Systems Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Industry Landscape Vehicle Tracking Systems Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets