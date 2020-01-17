Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market Boosting the Growth 2019 | Top Players Applied Materials , ENTEGRIS , FSI International , Modutek , PVA TePla AG

Wafer cleaning equipment is used to remove impurities from smaller components of an electronic device such as memory chips, MEMS, and more. Wafers used in these chips undergo through a cleaning process to ensure higher performance by these components. Rising usage of semiconductors and electronic devices would propel the significance of wafer cleaning equipment in the market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The few factors responsible for boosting the wafer cleaning equipment market are rising fabrication of semiconductor for a myriad of applications and steps extended for cleaning purpose among the wafer cleaning industry. Nevertheless, an increase in demand from different size of enterprises to maintain their security level by successfully tracking the system is anticipated to provide healthy opportunities to the players operating in the Wafer Cleaning Equipment market.

Major Key Players of this Report

1. Applied Materials Inc.

2. ENTEGRIS INC.

3. FSI International

4. Modutek Corporation

5. PVA TePla AG

6. SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co. Ltd.

7. Semsysco GmbH

8. SEMES Co. Ltd.

9. Tokyo Electron Limited

10. Veeco Instruments Inc.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the wafer cleaning equipment market with detailed market segmentation by equipment type, wafer size, functions, application, and geography. The global wafer cleaning equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Wafer Cleaning Equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global wafer cleaning equipment market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, wafer size, wafer cleaning equipment, and application. Based on equipment type, the wafer cleaning equipment market is segmented into single-wafer cryogenic systems, single-wafer spray systems, batch immersion cleaning systems, batch spray cleaning systems, and scrubbers. On the basis of wafer size, the wafer cleaning equipment market is segmented into 300mm, 200mm, and 125mm. Further, the wafer cleaning equipment market is segmented on the basis of functions into manual equipment, automatic equipment, and semi-automatic equipment. The wafer cleaning equipment market on the basis of the application is classified into LED, MEMS, Memory, RF Device, and others.

Fundamentals of Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. WAFER CLEANING EQUIPMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. WAFER CLEANING EQUIPMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. WAFER CLEANING EQUIPMENT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. WAFER CLEANING EQUIPMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – EQUIPMENT TYPE

8. WAFER CLEANING EQUIPMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – WAFER SIZE

9. WAFER CLEANING EQUIPMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – FUNCTIONS

10. WAFER CLEANING EQUIPMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

11. WAFER CLEANING EQUIPMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

