Waste Heat Boiler Market is Becoming More Wide Spread | Know the Key Players

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Waste Heat Boiler Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global waste heat boiler market is expected to reach US$ 10.03 Bn in 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2019-2027. In 2018, Asia-Pacific is estimated to account to hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 7.6%.

APAC is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region with the rising adoption of advanced and innovative technologies, boosting GDPs of countries, developing economies, and steady growth. Australia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC are the major contributors to the growth of this region. The penetration of advanced and innovative technologies across the region is very high. The rapid developments, digitalization of the economy, increasing education awareness, adequate Government support, and rising incomes of the middle class are some of the attributable factors that have ensured smooth transition of these economies from the developing stage towards a developed stage.

Moreover, industrial transformation across the region strengthens position of Singapore as a major manufacturing hub pertaining to the fact of growing interest towards the acceptance of CHP schemes with the help of waste heat boilers to improve the efficiency as well as competitiveness. Almost 60% of the world’s population lives in the Asia Pacific region, Also, many of the countries in the region are the manufacturing hubs, which increases the number of companies expanding to the region, which leads to new manufacturing plants and factories that raise the demand for advanced devices to reduce human intervention. The growing concern related to the waste generated from various manufacturing plants. The adoption rate of waste heat boiler to regenerate the energy and use it for enhancing the efficiency of the plant is bolstering the waste heat boiler market in the region due to the presence of several manufacturing plants in mainly in China, India, and Japan.

China is one of the largest markets in APAC and therefore hosts the presence of a large number of industries. The country is the house of several sectors such as mining and ore processing, iron, steel, aluminum, and other metals, petroleum, cement, chemicals, and fertilizer among others, all these industries operate at a very high temperature and generates huge waste, thus, the installation of waste heat boiler across these industries to reuse these waste for generating energy that can be used for various other purposes during the various process in the plant. Due to the increasing need for better productivity, flexibility, and cost competitiveness, many of the companies in this country are opting for waste heat boilers in the country.

Japan is one of the major technology driven countries in APAC and producer of machine tools, electronic equipment, steel and nonferrous metals, and chemical among others. The operating process across all these industries requires high temperature, and generates surplus amount of waste which with the help of waste heat boilers generates additional energy to boost the efficiency of the plant. The country has developed very sophisticated manufacturing capabilities over more than 40 years, and now employing advanced techniques in many industries for managing their waste to generate additional energy. The dense presence of the automobile industry and electronics goods industry predicts well for the market to prosper. Such factors are expected to bolster the heat waste boiler adoption.

In 2018, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share due to significant presence of leading manufacturing countries and industry verticals. Moreover, the region is anticipated to witness the most attractive growth rate during the forecast period.

In Russia, the demand of waste heat boiler is boosting due to the electrical capacity and distribution issues faced by the country are proving to be the primary cause for the implementation of CHP schemes at a range of applications which varies from industrial sites to district heating schemes. This is likely to provide growth impetus to the waste heat boiler market players to grow their business in Russia during the forecast period.

Among end-user industries, the primary metal is expected to witness most lucrative growth rate during the coming years. Metal foundries have wide-ranging waste heat sources, including melting furnace exhaust, core baking, pouring, ladle preheating, shot-blasting, heat treating, castings cooling, and quenching.

