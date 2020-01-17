Water Automation and Instrumentation Market To Witness Heavy Growth Prospects Via – Endress+Hauser AG, EurotekIndia, Siemens AG

Water utilization optimization in the manufacturing plants is one of the critical factors being considered by the manufacturers today. Government regulations on water usage and wastewater treatment have propelled the manufacturers to look for various pollution control and water control solutions. Water automation and instrumentation enables manufacturers to enhance the treatment of wastewater and minimize wastewater effluents. This process ensures the optimization of water usage maintaining minimal water consumptions. Scarcity of freshwater resources and the need to control environmental pollution have been the major factors impacting water automation and instrumentation industry.

Growing needs for smart water system on account of water scarcity issues and rising investments in the infrastructural sector through various public-private partnerships are anticipated to boost the demands for the water automation and instrumentation market globally. Lack of skilled technicians for operating these solutions is one of the major restraining factors for water automation and instrumentation market. Encouraging industrialization trends in developing economies of the world is further anticipated to provide good opportunities to the players operating in the water automation and instrumentation market.

The key players influencing the market are:

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Company

Endress+Hauser AG

Eurotek India

General Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Water Automation and Instrumentation

Compare major Water Automation and Instrumentation providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Water Automation and Instrumentation providers

Profiles of major Water Automation and Instrumentation providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Water Automation and Instrumentation -intensive vertical sectors

The global water automation and instrumentation market is segmented on the basis of automation technology, instrumentation solution, and end-user. On the basis of automation technology, the water automation and instrumentation market is segmented into DCS, SCADA, PLC, IAM, HMI, and others. The water automation and instrumentation market on the basis of the instrumentation solution is classified into pressure transmitter, level transmitter, temperature transmitter, liquid analyzers, gas analyzers, leakage detection systems, density measurement, and others. Based on end-user, the water automation and instrumentation market is segmented into chemical, manufacturing, food and beverage, utilities, paper and pulp, others.

Water Automation and Instrumentation Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Water Automation and Instrumentation Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Water Automation and Instrumentation market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Water Automation and Instrumentation market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Water Automation and Instrumentation market is provided.

