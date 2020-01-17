X-Ray Detector Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Future | Konica Minolta Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Analogic Corporation, DRTECH Corporation

In the medical field, there are various applications of X-ray imaging that have led to dedicated modalities supporting specific imaging requirements. X-ray imaging are used in the various techniques such as, computed tomography (CT), radiography, angiography, surgery or mammography, delivering projection and others. X-ray detector design requirements for the different medical applications that differ strongly with respect to size and shape, frame rates spatial resolution, X-ray flux, and among others. The X-ray detector market is anticipated to grow due to the key driving factors such as declining prices and benefits offered by digital detectors, and growing public and private investments in digital imaging technologies. However, introduction of wireless X-ray detectors, growing medical tourism in developing countries is likely to grow the market during the forecast period.

Influencing players of this market are: Thales Group, Varex Imaging Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Canon Inc., Carestream Health (ONEX Corporation), Konica Minolta, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Analogic Corporation, DRTECH Corporation, Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global X-Ray Detector Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceuticals industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of X-ray detector market with detailed market segmentation by type, portability, panel size, system, application and geography. The global X-ray detector market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading X-ray detector market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global X-ray detector market is segmented on the basis of type, portability, panel size, system, and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as, flat-panel detectors, line-scan detectors, charge-coupled device detectors and computed radiography detectors. Based on portability, the market is segmented into portable detectors and fixed detectors. On the basis of panel size, the market is categorized into, small-area flat-panel detectors and large-area flat-panel detectors. The X-ray detector market, on the basis of system is bifurcated into retrofit x-ray systems and new digital x-ray systems. Based on application, the X-ray detector market is segmented as medical applications, dental applications, industrial applications and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global X-ray detector market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The X-ray detector market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting X-ray detector market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the X-ray detector market in these regions.

