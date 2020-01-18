5G Chipset Market Report, Size, Share Industry Analysis & Forecast 2027

The global 5G chipset market is estimated to account US$ 1.03 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.0% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 22.86 Bn by 2027.

Geographically, North America holds the largest 5G chipset market share, owing to rapid technological developments, numerous investments, and supportive Government policies in North American countries. However, Asia Pacific is projected to surpass North America over the forecast period. The government in this region are taking several initiatives such as investment funding are undertaken by the players to promote entire semiconductor industrial growth. The growth of in this region is driven by high demand for more semiconductor applications in automotive, industrial, consumer goods, and other electronic products including wireless, storage products.

5G Chipset Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Leading 5G Chipset Market Players:

Broadcom Inc.

Huawei Corporation

IBM Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

MediaTek Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Group

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Xilinx, Inc.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets