A2P SMS Market is expected to increase significantly over the period 2019-2024 | Beepsend AB, CLX Communications AB, Dialogue Communications, Infobip

A2P SMS is an acronym for Application to Person SMS marketing. In this service, the message is sent to a mobile subscriber via a web-based application. A2P SMS helps a business to reach a significant number of people rapidly and at a very low cost. It includes appointment reminders, notifications, marketing messages and pin codes among others.

The end-user industries of this service include BFSI, retail, media & entertainment, travel & transport, hospitality and others. Rapid increase in the growth of mobile phone subscribers coupled with increasing mobile marketing activities is driving the global A2P SMS market. In addition, growth in mobile payments and mobile banking along with significant technological and product developments are bolstering the A2P SMS marketing globally. Mass voting for contests, charity, promoting campaigns, announcements are some of the applications wherein A2P SMS marketing is widely used. This service is further used extensively by banks, credit card service providers and various payment gateways for OTPs (One Time Passwords) in order to verify transactions. In addition, A2P SMS is widely utilized by online trading companies for sending confirmation messages regarding placing orders, processing and delivery notifications.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00020365/sample

Key players profiled in the report include Beepsend AB, CLX Communications AB, Dialogue Communications Ltd, Infobip Ltd., Tanla Solutions, Syniverse Technologies, LLC, Nexmo Inc., Trillian Group Ltd., Twilio Inc., tyntec

The global A2P SMS Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2016 â€“ 2025 and accounts for US$ 62.10 Bn in the year 2025.The market for A2P is emerging in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa regions owing to ever-rising base of mobile subscribers. The development of new SMS tools and technology innovations adds to the increase in A2P SMS market. Asia Pacific leads the global A2P SMS market currently, with countries such as China, Singapore, Malaysia, India and South Korea among key users of A2P SMS marketing. The promotional campaigns by the e-commerce industry further bolsters the A2P SMS market globally.

The A2P SMS market is segmented on the basis of type into cloud API messaging services, and traditional & managed messaging services. Cloud API messaging service is a low-cost, automatically scalable model with reliable services and high flexibility. The global A2P SMS market is further segmented on the basis of application including pushed content services, interactive services, promotional campaigns CRM services and others. The A2P SMS market is segmented by regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00020365/discount

Table of Content

2 Introduction

3 Key Takeaways

4 A2P SMS Market Landscape

5 A2P SMS Market – Key Industry Dynamics

6 A2P SMS Market – Five Forces Analysis

7 A2P SMS Market – Competitive Landscape

8 Global A2P SMS Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Type

9 Global A2P SMS Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

10 Global A2P SMS Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Vertical

11 Global A2P SMS Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

12 Global A2P SMS Market, Key Company Profiles

12.1 ANAM Technologies.

12.2 Beepsend AB

12.3 CLX Communications AB

12.4 Dialogue Communications Ltd

12.5 DIMOCO

12.6 Infobip Ltd.

12.7 Nexmo Inc.

12.8 Syniverse Technologies, LLC

12.9 Tanla Solutions

12.10 Trillian Group Ltd.

12.11 Twilio Inc.

12.12 tyntec

13 Appendix

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00020365/buy/4550

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets