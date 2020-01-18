Abrasive Wheels Market Key Facts And Insights On Future Scenario To 2025 | 3M Company , SuperAbrasives,Saint-Gobain, NORITAKE ,KLINGSPOR Abrasives

Abrasive wheels market is expected to grow US$ 16,400.0 million by 2025 from US$ 10,280.8 million in 2017. The sales of abrasive wheels is largely influenced by numerous factors. The major factors that is fueling the growth the market are substantial growth of automotive industry, research & development, and technological advancement in the field of abrasives wheels in order to produce more efficient products. On the basis of product, bonded wheels are dominating the global abrasive wheels market owing to its high efficiency and its ability to hold abrasive grains within the wheel structure.

The competitive dynamics in the abrasive wheels market is anticipated to change during the coming years with entry of new players. Majority of the companies are located in the Asia-Pacific region as well as in the Europe However, new players are emerging in the developing countries particularly in Asia Pacific. High penetration of the market is noticed in developing countries however, developed economies are also witnessing an increase in the usage of these wheels in several manufacturing industries such as automotive, foundries, and ship building among others. China, U.S., and Germany hold substantial global market share, China being on the first position.

Key players profiled in the report include 3M Company , SuperAbrasives Inc. ,Saint-Gobain, NORITAKE CO., LIMITED ,KLINGSPOR Abrasives, Inc, DSA Products Ltd, Andre Abrasive Articles , DEERFOS , Camel Grinding Wheels Works Sarid LTD , TYROLIT Group

Aluminum oxide is the most preferred material which oxide is tough, economical, & fractures resistance which is one of the most commonly used abrasive. It is widely used owing to its hardness & strength and considered as a less expensive substitute for industrial diamond. Owing to technological innovation and changing needs of the industry, several companies in this market are involved in research & development to deliver reliable supply of high-quality aluminum oxide materials. In 2017, aluminum oxide segment dominated the global abrasive wheels market and it is anticipated to continue its lead during the forecast period.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global abrasive wheels market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the logistics industry.

Table of Content

2 Introduction 13

3 Key Takeaways 15

4 Abrasive Wheels Market Landscape 18

5 Global Abrasive Wheels Market-Key Market Dynamics 34

6 Abrasive Wheels Market-Global 38

7 Global Abrasive Wheels Market Analysis-By Product 40

8 Global Abrasive Wheels Market Analysis-By Material Type 46

9 Global Abrasive Wheels Market-Geographical Analysis 52

10 Industry Landscape 104

11 Competitive Landscape 105

12 Global Abrasive Wheels Market-Key Company Profiles 107

12.1 3M Company 107

12.2 SuperAbrasives Inc. 111

12.3 Saint-Gobain 114

12.4 NORITAKE CO., LIMITED 118

12.5 KLINGSPOR Abrasives, Inc. 122

12.6 DSA Products Ltd. 126

12.7 Andre Abrasive Articles 129

12.8 DEERFOS 132

12.9 Camel Grinding Wheels Works Sarid LTD 135

12.10 TYROLIT Group 138

13 Appendix 142

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets