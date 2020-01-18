Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market Insights, Trends, Demand, Scope to 2027 – BD, Baxter, RyMed , Vygon SA, B. BRaun Melsungen, ICU Medical, Nexus Medical, Guangdong Baihe, JCM MED, Cardinal Health

Needleless connectors refer to the essential devices that are used to connect the vascular catheters enabling catheter access for infusion or aspiration. These connectors are available in different designs and sizes in the market offering a great variety of choice to the medical care providers. Although being small devices, needleless connectors for intravenous systems have a great impact, particularly in protecting healthcare workers and patients from needle-stick injuries and bacterial contamination.

Increase in research and development costs to develop innovative connector solution catering the dynamic customer demands as well as improving healthcare practices towards eliminating the causes of needle-stick injuries and infections are anticipated to drive the growth of acute care needleless connectors market during the forecast period. The advantages offered by needleless systems over conventional intravenous systems are expected to provide significant growth opportunities in the market in the coming years.

The Acute care needleless connectors market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global acute care needleless connectors market based on design type, mechanism, and dwell time. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The acute care needleless connectors market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the acute care needleless connectors market in the coming years, owing to presence of established market players in the region as well as adoption of latest medical techniques by healthcare providers. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to significant investments by government to improve healthcare infrastructure and presence of significant number of local players offering novel solutions.

The Acute care needleless connectors market report analyzes factors affecting acute care needleless connectors market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the acute care needleless connectors market in these regions.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets