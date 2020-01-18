Advanced Wound Care Market to Account to US$ 11,564.6 Mn by 2025 with industry key players 3M, Braun Melsungen, Integra Lifesciences, Smith & Nephew

Advanced wound care market accounted to US$ 8,181.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 11,564.6 Mn by 2025.

Asia Pacific is the fastest geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific market is driven by the factors such as to huge patient population, increases in the number of surgical procedures and rising number of wound care admit to hospitals and ambulatory care centers.

Some Of Major Key Players In Advanced Wound Care Market :

Smith & Nephew, Acelity, Braun Melsungen, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, ConvaTec, 3M,MiMedx, Mölnlycke Health Care, Paul Hartmann AG, Cardinal Health,

Approvals and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global advanced wound care industry. Few of the recent product launch and collaboration and others are listed below:

2018: In April, 2018, Kerecis proposed the study results in Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring meeting to be held April 25 to 28. Kerecis is exhibiting at booth 230 at the Charlotte Convention Center.

2017: In October, 2017, Integra LifeSciences Launches Integra SurgiMend PRS Meshed Collagen Matrix For Breast Reconstruction In Europe.

2016: In April 2016, Integra LifeSciences Announces Agreement With Vomaris Wound Care, Inc. To Commercialize VolTAC Antimicrobial Wound Dressing.

Market Insights:-

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes & Related Chronic Wounds:

Diabetes is one of the largest global health emergencies of the 21st century. Each year more and more people live with this condition, which can result in life-changing complications. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, number of people with diabetes in North America was approximately 46 million which is expected to grow at 62 million in 2045. The increase in the disease prevalence is around 35% during the forecast period. Type 2 diabetes is the most prevalent form of diabetes and has increased alongside cultural and societal changes. In high-income countries up to 91% of adults with the disease have type 2 diabetes. As per the report of IDF, one in 11 adults have diabetes in 2015, and it will decrease to one in 10 adults till 2040.

Technological Advancement in Advanced Wound Care Products:

Advanced wound care products are ideally preferred for the post-surgery wound treatment. In October 2017, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation launched the Revize / Revize-X Collagen Matrix, for plastic and reconstructive surgery. The matrix is an expandable matrix which is offering up to double the initial coverage area once hydrated and fully expanded. Likewise, Acelity innovated the V.A.C.ULTA Therapy System in the U.S. in April 2017, The V.A.C.ULTA Therapy System, is latest generation negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) system, which improve clinicians’ experiences by leveraging first-to-market connectivity technology.

Product Insights:

The global advanced wound care market by product was led by dressing segment. In 2017, the dressing segment held a largest market share of 46.8% of the advanced wound care market, by product. The dressing segment is expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to the rising incidences of the people experiencing small and minute wounds due to the several physical activities. This segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

Wound Type Insights:

The advanced wound care market by wound type is segmented into ulcers, burns, trauma, surgical, and diabetic foot. The surgical segment held the largest share of the market, by wound type. In addition, the surgical wound is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to factors such as, rising number of surgical procedures, and increasing wounds due to the surgical procedures.

End User Insights:

The advanced wound care market by end user is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory care centers, wound care centers, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The segment is expected to drive market due to the advanced treatments offered by the hospitals and clinics are the first aid providers to the patients.

Market Segments:

By Product:

Dressings

Devices

Bioactives

By Wound Type:

Surgical

Trauma

Burns

Ulcers

Diabetic Foot

Other

By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Wound Care Centers

Others

By Geography :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America (SAM)

Global advanced wound care market, based on the product was segmented into dressings, advanced wound devices, and advanced wound bioactives. Advanced wound care treatments revolve around the principle of moisture therapy, which provides moisture to the wound site to encourage natural cell repair while giving the wound room to breathe.

