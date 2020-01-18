Air Cargo Market Set For Rapid Industry Growth, To Reach Around US$ 145.20 Billion By 2027 with a CAGR of 4.1%

Latest market study on “Air Cargo Market to 2027 by Type (Air Mail and Air Freight); Service (Express and Regular); and End User (Retail, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Consumer Electronics, and Automotive) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the air cargo market is estimated to reach US$ 145.20 Bn by 2027 from US$ 102.00 Bn in 2018. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Although global economic growth is estimated to surge in aggregate during the forecast period, this covers a broad range in regional as well as country-level performance. Economic activity in the developed economies is anticipated to grow at a similar pace as they were during the past five years, with moderate slowdowns in the US and Japan, being compensated by sturdier growth in the Eurozone. The latter is expected to support incoming demand for air cargo into Europe on the major trade lanes between North America and Asia.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- FedEx Express, UPS Airlines, DHL Aviation, Emirates, Cathay Pacific Airways, Korean Air Cargo, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines Cargo, China Airlines, British Airways, Cargolux, ANA CARGO, and Zela Aviation The Air Charter Company among others.

Asia Pacific dominates the global air cargo market, followed by Europe. The growth in Asia Pacific region is highly influenced by the burgeoning e-commerce market in the developing economies of the region, as well as, the presence of strong manufacturing sector. The strong e-commerce sector of the region has resulted in increased cross-border e-commerce sales. For instance, air cargo hubs are becoming gradually important for the e-commerce growth, as e-commerce giants, integrators as well as carriers are strengthening their package sorting and automation competences, coupled with expanding networks with an aim to acquire a larger portion of the growing demand.

Moreover, airports is the ASEAN countries are amongst the fastest growing globally, with shifting of manufacturing facilities into the region. This shift is attributed to increasing manufacturing costs in China, and concerns related to unstable trade relations between the US and China. ASEAN economic ministers have also signed an agreement for supporting the acceleration of cross-border e-commerce among ASEAN members. With the expected growth in ASEAN air cargo market, Turkish Cargo announced addition of freighter routes to Vietnam from Europe to its flight network. For this, the company acquired three of the freighters since 2017. Southeast Asia is a promising region for the air cargo market however, there are concerns among the air cargo operators related to the bandwidth the region can deliver for freighter operations if the economies do not adequately develop their infrastructure and policies.

The report segments the global air cargo market as follows:

Global Air Cargo Market – By Type

Air Mail

Air Freight

Global Air Cargo Market – By Service

Express

Regular

Global Air Cargo Market – By End-user

Retail

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

Global Air Cargo Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Spain UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Australia Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America (SAM)



