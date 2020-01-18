Air-to-Air Refueling Market Future Report Size, Trends, Opportunities, Innovations & Forecast till 2026|Pumps , Valves , Fuel Tank , Nozzles , Hoses

The Global Air to Air Refueling market accounted for $514.86 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $892.26 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Growth of defense expenditure of many countries, emergence of multirole aircraft tankers and rise in the procurement of combat aircraft are the factors driving the market growth. High cost for installation may hinder the market growth.

Air to Air Refueling is the process of transferring aviation fuel from one aircraft to another when both are in their flight modes. The aircraft which transfers the fuel is called the tanker whereas the aircraft which receives the fuel is called the receiver. These processes are highly essential especially for military aircraft, where the extra fuel received can lead to aircrafts to remain airborne for a longer time.

By System, the Probe & Drogue segment held is constantly enhancing as they are the real frameworks that are utilized to complete aerial refueling. These frameworks for the most part comprise of a refueling hose, a hose-end coupling, and a drogue. Based on geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the steady growth of military aviation.

Some of the key players profiled in the Air to Air Refueling market include Cobham PLC, Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries, Draken International, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Eaton Corporation, United Technologies Corporation (Collins Aerospace), GE Aviation, Airbus, Safran, Rafaut Group, BAE Systems, Jeppesen, and Boeing Company.

Components Covered:

– Pumps

– Valves

– Fuel Tank

– Nozzles

– Hoses

– Pods

– Boom

– Probes

Types Covered:

– Unmanned

– Manned

Aircraft Types Covered:

– Rotary Wing

– Fixed Wing

Systems Covered:

– Boom Refueling

– Probe & Drogue

– Autonomous

Products Covered:

– Simple Grappling Refueling

– Wing-to-Wing Refueling

