Aircraft Communication Systems Market to hit US$ 15,375.1 Mn by 2025 | Honeywell International, Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, L-3 Technologies

Aircraft Communication Systems Market to 2025 â€“ Global Analysis and Forecasts by Types, Components and Aircraft Types

In our study, we have segmented the aircraft communication systems market by types, components and aircraft types. The types segment includes VHF/UHF/HF Radios, Data Links and SATCOM. On basis of components, the market for aircraft communication systems is categorized into antenna, transponders, transceivers, and displays & processors. The aircraft communication systems are mounted on aircraft types such as commercial aircrafts and military aircrafts. Geographically, the market for aircraft communication systems is categorized into five strategic regions namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM)

The aircraft communication systems equipment market is estimated to generate revenue of US$ 15,375.1 Mn by 2025, as compared to US$ 7112.0 Mn 2016, escalating at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The growth of market for aircraft communication systems is majorly driven by the notable growth in air travel across the globe. The growth in air travel has increased significantly over the years due to increase in disposable income among the middle class society and upper middle class society worldwide. Moreover, reduction in travel time and increase in comfortability are also acting as growth factors for commercial aviation as well as military aviation.

Key players profiled in the report include Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States), General Dynamics Corporation (United States), L-3 Technologies (United States), Cobham Plc. (United Kingdom), Thales Group (France), Harris Corporation (United States), Raytheon Corporation (United States), Rockwell Collins (United States) and Viasat Inc. (United States)

In 2016, North America dominated the market for aircraft communication systems, capturing 46.1% of the overall market share. The major factor boosting the market for aircraft communication systems in North America is the largest aircraft fleet size in terms of commercial as well military aircrafts. In addition, major aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, among others are present in the region, which procures huge quantity of aircraft components year on year, including technologically advanced airborne communication systems. Furthermore, the United States is focused on reducing the gap between the pilots and air traffic controllers, and in order to bridging the gap, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has undertaken an initiative named NextGen Avionics. This new technology is attracting the general aviation aircraft manufacturers and general aviation owners, since this technology is helping the general aviation aircraft owners to meet the Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast out mandate. Currently the maximum of general aviation aircraft is not equipped with automatic dependent surveillance – broadcast out equipment, due to its high price, however, owing to the rebate of US$ 500 offered by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the general aviation aircraft owners are able to integrate their aircraft with the same. The NextGen Avionics initiative is anticipated to boost the growth of ADS-B in the United States and also across the globe, resulting in growth of aircraft communication systems market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

This is leading the aircraft manufacturers to procure more aircraft components such as communication systems, navigation systems and surveillance systems among others in order to meet the rising demand for aircraft deliveries. Moreover, the modernization of commercial aircrafts as well as military aircrafts is another prominent factor boosting the market for aircraft communication systems. The modernization of aircrafts includes upgradation of various components such as engine, landing gear, antennas, in-flight entertainment systems, communication systems, antennas, and armaments among others. The global market for aircraft communication system is poised to grow over the period with technological advancements being conducted by various industry participants in order to design and develop most advanced communication systems.

Table of Content

2 Introduction 13

3 Key Takeaways 15

4 4. Market Landscape 17

5 Global Aircraft Communication Systems Market-Key Market Dynamics 24

6 Aircraft Communication Systems Market-Global 31

7 Global Aircraft Communication Systems Market Analysis-By Type 34

8 Global Aircraft Communication Systems Market Analysis-By Components 40

9 Global Aircraft Communication Systems Market Analysis-By Aircraft type 45

10 Global Aircraft Communication Systems Market-Geographical Analysis 48

11 Industry Landscape 99

12 Competitive Landscape 100

13 Global Aircraft Communication Systems Market-Key Company Profiles 104

13.1 Honeywell International Inc. 104

13.2 Northrop Grumman Corporation 108

13.3 General Dyamics Corporation 113

13.4 L-3 Technologies, Inc. 117

13.5 Cobham PLC 121

13.6 Thales Group 125

13.7 Harris Corporation 129

13.8 Raytheon Company 133

13.9 Rockwell Collins 137

13.10 Viasat Inc. 141

14 Appendix 145

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets