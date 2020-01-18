Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Report 2019-2025 By Regional Revenue, Growth , Trends Analysis & Key Players Delta Air Lines, HAECO, British Airways, SAMCO Aircraft Maintenance, SR Technics Switzerland

Aircraft line maintenance is the repair, inspection or modification of an Aircraft. Inspection of an aircraft is done by predetermined schedules. Line and base maintenance are the ways which help in inspection of the aircraft where base maintenance includes activities which require the aircraft to be taken out of service for longer periods whereas line maintenance activities are mostly carried out during normal turn around periods. Out sourcing of line maintenances services and technological advancement are the future trends for aircraft line maintenance market.

Increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) also continuous innovation in technology to enhance services are the driving factors which help in the growth of aircraft line maintenance market whereas lack of availability of trained workers and short of common data standards act as restraining factor for this market.

Key players profiled in the report include Delta Air Lines, HAECO, British Airways, SAMCO Aircraft Maintenance, SR Technics Switzerland AG, Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa Technik, United Airlines, SIA Engineering Company and FL Technics

The “Global Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aircraft line maintenance industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global aircraft line maintenance market with detailed market segmentation by service, aircraft type, technology and geography. The global aircraft line maintenance market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the aircraft line maintenance market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global aircraft line maintenance market based on service, aircraft type, and technology. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall aircraft line maintenance market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the aircraft line maintenance market in these regions.

Table of Content

1 INTRODUCTION

2 KEY TAKEAWAYS

3 AIRCRAFT LINE MAINTENANCE MARKETLANDSCAPE

4 AIRCRAFT LINE MAINTENANCE MARKET- KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5 AIRCRAFT LINE MAINTENANCE MARKET- GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6 AIRCRAFT LINE MAINTENANCE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – SERVICE

7 AIRCRAFT LINE MAINTENANCE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – AIRCRAFT TYPE

8 AIRCRAFT LINE MAINTENANCE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – TECHNOLOGY

9 AIRCRAFT LINE MAINTENANCE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10 INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

12 AIRCRAFT LINE MAINTENANCE MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1 DELTA AIR LINES

12.2 HAECO

12.3 BRITISH AIRWAYS

12.4 SAMCO AIRCRAFT MAINTENANCE

12.5 SR TECHNICS SWITZERLAND AG

12.6 TURKISH AIRLINES

12.7 LUFTHANSA TECHNIK

12.8 UNITED AIRLINES

12.9 SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY

12.10 FL TECHNICS

13 APPENDIX

