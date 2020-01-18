Aircraft Transparencies Market Global Industry Size, Demand, Trends and 2027|Aeropair Ltd, Control Logistics Inc, CPS Aerospace, GE Aviation

the Global Aircraft Transparencies Market is accounted for $1.32 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $2.20 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Technological advancements and an increase in the number of aircraft deliveries are some of the factors fuelling market growth. However, costly maintenance & repair, overhaul services, and stringent regulatory norms are restricting market growth.

The aircraft transparencies include windows, windshields, canopies, windscreen and other transparent interiors used in aircraft building. The growth of the aerospace industries in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions has a direct influence on the demand for aircraft transparencies. An excellent mechanical and thermal property of polycarbonate material for robust transparencies is expected to accelerate the growth of aircraft transparencies market. Furthermore, the demand for robust military transparency system is further likely to propel the market growth. However, the high cost of maintenance and repair is a major restraining factor for the growth of the aircraft transparencies market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the introduction of air taxis is likely to contribute to the newer opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

Based on aircraft type, the commercial aviation segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the increasing air travel, rise in disposable income of the middle-class population, and increased international trade and tourism across the globe. By Geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the increase in aircraft orders and supplies are encouraging manufacturers of aircraft transparencies to increase their sales year on year.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aircraft Transparencies market include Aeropair Ltd, Control Logistics Inc, CPS Aerospace, GE Aviation, Gentex Corporation, GKN Aerospace, LEE Aerospace, Llamas Plastics, Inc., Mecaplex, Nordam, Plexiweiss GmbH, PPG Industries, Saint-Gobain, Spartech and Texstars.

Aircrafts Covered:

– Business Jets & General Aviation

– Commercial Aviation

– Helicopters

– Military Aviation

Materials Covered:

– Acrylic

– Glass

– Polycarbonate

Coatings Covered:

– Bismuth Oxide

– Gold

– Indium Tin Oxide (ITO)

– Polyurethane

Applications Covered:

– Cabin Interiors

– Canopies

– Chin Bubbles

– Landing Lights & Wingtip Lenses

– Windows

– Windshields

– Other Applications

