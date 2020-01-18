Application Delivery Management Market 2027 Business Development Technology and Growth Analysis – AandI Solutions, Acentle, Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Broadcom

Application delivery management is the discipline of achieving fast, secure and predictable access to applications. The application delivery management solutions optimize the application delivery by enabling the enterprises to create a scalable application delivery model that makes application services available when required. Asia-pacific is expected to occupy a significant market share due to rapidly growing countries such as India, China and some other countries in South East Asia.

The growing focus of organizations towards cost optimization and increasing productivity, improving end-user experience and increased productivity are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the application delivery management market. However, growing privacy concerns are the major restraining factor for the market. The growing popularity of cloud-hosted application is creating lucrative business opportunities for businesses operating in the market to gain a strong customer base and generate more revenues.

Key players profiled in the report include AandI Solutions, Acentle, Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Equinox Limited, IBM Corporation, Kemp Technologies Inc., Micro Focus

The “Global application delivery management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the application delivery management industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of application delivery management market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, organization-size, end-user and geography. The global application delivery management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading application delivery management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the application delivery management market.

The global application delivery management market is segmented on the basis of deployment, organization-size and end-user. Based on deployment, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of organization size the market is segmented as SMEs and large enterprise. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, government, retail, media and entertainment and others.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. APPLICATION DELIVERY MANAGEMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. APPLICATION DELIVERY MANAGEMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. APPLICATION DELIVERY MANAGEMENT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. APPLICATION DELIVERY MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT

8. APPLICATION DELIVERY MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ORGANIZATION SIZE

9. APPLICATION DELIVERY MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER

10. APPLICATION DELIVERY MANAGEMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. APPLICATION DELIVERY MANAGEMENT MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. AANDI SOLUTIONS

12.2. ACENTLE

12.3. AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES

12.4. AMAZON WEB SERVICES, INC.

12.5. BROADCOM INC.

12.6. CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC.

12.7. EQUINOX LIMITED

12.8. IBM CORPORATION

12.9. KEMP TECHNOLOGIES INC.

12.10. MICRO FOCUS

13. APPENDIX

