Application Integration Platform Market Report 2019-2027 By Regional Revenue, Growth , Trends Analysis & Key Players – Dell, Informatica, Microsoft Corporation, MuleSoft, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SnapLogic

Application integration connects separate enterprise applications to cut overhead costs, particularly in IT, along with boosting scalability as well as the organization’s productivity and efficiency. Application integration allows the sharing of practices as well as business data between several applications in an organization. The process seamlessly connects all range of on-premise as well as cloud applications to transform and coordinate the data needed for business workflows.

The integration of several applications in an organization offers simplified and centralized capabilities that enable digital transformation, agility and speed, along with reducing IT costs. The mentioned advantages are propelling the growth of the application integration platform market. However, high costs, as well as Interoperability, may act as hindering factors to the application integration platform market. Additionally, the rising demand for streamlining business processes and increasing adoption of digital technologies by SMEs are the factors offering promising opportunities to the application integration platform market.

Key players profiled in the report include Dell, Informatica, Microsoft Corporation, MuleSoft, LLC, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SnapLogic, Software AG, TIBCO Software Inc., Workato, Inc

The “Global Application Integration Platform Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the application integration platform industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of application integration platform market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, end-user and geography. The global application integration platform market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading application integration platform market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global application integration platform market is segmented based on deployment and end-user. By deployment, the application integration platform market is bifurcated into cloud-based and on-premise. On the basis of end-user, the application integration platform market is segmented into BFSI, government, IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail and others.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. APPLICATION INTEGRATION PLATFORM MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. APPLICATION INTEGRATION PLATFORM MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. APPLICATION INTEGRATION PLATFORM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. APPLICATION INTEGRATION PLATFORM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT

8. APPLICATION INTEGRATION PLATFORM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER

9. APPLICATION INTEGRATION PLATFORM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. APPLICATION INTEGRATION PLATFORM MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. DELL

11.2. INFORMATICA

11.3. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

11.4. MULESOFT, LLC

11.5. ORACLE CORPORATION

11.6. SAP SE

11.7. SNAPLOGIC

11.8. SOFTWARE AG

11.9. TIBCO SOFTWARE INC.

11.10. WORKATO, INC.

12. APPENDIX

