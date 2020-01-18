Application Modernization Tools Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2027 | Advanced Computer Software Group Limited, Aspire Systems, Asysco, Atos SE, Blu Age

North America application modernization tools market is expected to grow from US$ 4.25 Bn in 2018 to US$ 16.56 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 16.5% from the year 2018 to 2027. Application modernization market is witnessing a high demand from customers for the integration of applications with other solutions. An application modernization service providers are integrating various solutions with the applications and front ended on tablets, mobile, and web. Services providers integrate solutions such as robotic process automation (RPA) which is an as-a-service automation platform to gain a strong position in the application modernization tools market. It enables to replicate the interaction of technology and human to automate a wide range of operations and support processes cost-effectively and increases the reliability. These advancements in services are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of application modernization tools market.

Some of the players present in North America application modernization tools market are Advanced Computer Software Group Limited, Aspire Systems, Asysco, Atos SE, Blu Age, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, FreeSoft, Inc., Language Portability Solutions, Micro Focus, and Mphasis Limited.

Digital transformation or digitization of businesses refers to the integration of digital technology in various business processes, organizational activities, and business models. End-to-end business process optimization, increased operational efficiency, improved customer experience, and reduced costs are few of the factors driving the application modernization tools market. The paradigm shift of enterprises from traditional channels to digital and automated channels results in multiple benefits ranging from improved efficiency to reduced cost and increased revenue opportunities. In addition to this, the rising technological advancements in cloud computing and storage technology, the power of cloud-based platforms has increased multi-fold during the past few years. Digital transformation implies new business models and engagement models with customers, stakeholders, and partners. Companies are transforming their business digitally to compete effectively in the digital era. This digital transformation has a high impact on the application modernization tools market growth and is expected to drive the application modernization market significantly during the forecast period.

Currently, the US is dominating the application modernization tools market in terms of adoption, which in turn boost the demand for application modernization tools market. The US is a technologically developed country; hence, the adoption of advanced technology and IoT is high across various sectors of the country. The country has a presence of diverse industries and is one of the world’s leading high-technology innovators, which further drives the adoption of application modernization tools in the country. Being a technologically advanced country, the US attracts a large number of companies from different sectors to set up their headquarters in the country. With the growing adoption of digital technology in the country, the US accounts for the largest share in the North America application modernization tool market and will continue its dominance over the forecast period.

Rapidly modernizing security threats in the coming years is expected to raise its capability to hastily analyze a large amount of data with the help of disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence (AI). Several application modernization service providers have already initiated research & development for the implementation of AI along with their modernization services. In the forthcoming years as the end-users’ expectation regarding user behavior and threat detection capabilities increases, the collaboration of existing application modernization tools with advanced analytical technologies is expected to drive noteworthy growth through the value chain of application modernization market.

The North America application modernization tools market by application is segmented into the emulation, translation, and business rules extraction. The Text Translation Tool is used to translate enterprise applications into foreign languages more safely, quickly, and easier than the traditional methods. This tool uses computer-assisted technology that further accelerates the business process as well as enhances the quality of the code. The translation is fast and library-based tools that allow an automated translation and iterative approach for previously translated words and phrases. For instance, UniqueSoft, LLC offers D*Code Software Modernization Tool Suite that offers highly automated process and robust language translator, and metrics to inform modernization decisions; it also aids business rule extraction with the capability of fully modernizing extracted rules as well as aligning them with business processes. Emulation holds a significant share of North America application modernization tools market.

The overall application modernization tools market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.

The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America application modernization tools market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the North America application modernization tools market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the North America region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America application modernization tools industry.

