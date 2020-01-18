Artificial Intelligence in Automotive Market Growth Factors, Demand and Trends by Manufacturers: Alphabet (Google), Micron, Samsung, IBM, Qualcomm, Intel, Toyota Motor Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Tesla, Audi

Global Artificial Intelligence in Automotive Market 2019 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2024

This report studies the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Alphabet (Google), Micron, Samsung, IBM, Qualcomm, Intel, Toyota Motor Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Tesla, Audi, Didi Chuxing, Uber Technologies, General Motors Company, BMW, SoundHound, Volvo Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Daimler, Xilinx, Harman Industrial Industries, Honda Motor, Hyundai Motor Corporation

Market Segment by Type, covers

Computer Vision

Context Awareness

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Human-Machine Interface (HMI)

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle

Autonomous Vehicle

Table of Content:

1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Alphabet (Google)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Alphabet (Google) Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Micron

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Micron Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Samsung

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Samsung Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 IBM

3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Regions

5 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue by Countries

8 South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive by Countries

10 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Segment by Type

11 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Segment by Application

12 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

