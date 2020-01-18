Artificial Intelligence In Fashion Market Growth with Technology, Analysis by Regions, Type, Application and Top Key Players- Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Catchoom Technologies, Facebook, Google, Huawei Technologies

The global artificial intelligence in fashion market accounted to US$ 270.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,391.7 Mn by 2027.



Artificial intelligence in fashion market is led by the North American region in 2018. The North American region includes the US, Canada, and Mexico. The region comprises early adopters of a large population base and a huge number of developing economies. The region is primarily backed by its ability to provide suitable infrastructure to the service providers and also by offering extensive growth opportunity to the service providers through its rapidly expanding technology market landscape. Also, the continuous investment in leveraging the benefits of AI and machine learning towards facilitating efficient incident management and automation has fueled the market growth, especially among developed economies such as North America and Europe. Whereas among emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa regions are expected to witness high demand during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy For More Information





Market Insights

Availability of massive amount of data due to increasing proliferation of digital services such as chatbots across the globe

The availability of a large amount of data originating from different data sources is one of the key factors driving the growth of AI technology across the fashion industry. The proliferation of easy availability of the internet, smart devices, the advancement of technology, and others are some of the major reasons for the exponential increase in data generation. The RFID and Bluetooth implementation to locate products and gather information is also increasing exponentially in the fashion industry. Moreover, the voice-enabled chatbots such as Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri are continuously generating an enormous amount of data every second.

By using these conversational solutions, fashion brands collect data by asking customer’s requirements, trends, and diving deeper into the purchase pattern. This evolution in digitization presents a huge opportunity for fashion businesses to utilize the huge volumes of user/process data to gain useful insights. The paradigm shift of fashion companies embracing digitalization has reaped greater benefits for the enterprises and resulted in more revenue generation opportunities.

Get Reasonable Discount on this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00007131

Introduction of Natural Language Programming (NLP) to fashion industry are huge opportunity for AI in fashion vendors

NLP offers high-efficiency human experience and makes highly interactive chatbots. Vendors have a huge opportunity to improve their services by implementing NLP to its solutions. In the fashion industry, and NLP has capabilities to offer great help to fashion and apparel websites by filtering the majority of customer’s issues and send it to different customers to clarify the issues. Business is taking efforts for better understanding and implementation of NLP. NLP’s are capable of handling the number of systems that work together to handle end-to-end interactions between machines and humans. This technology enables users to interact more naturally. Business is making huge investments in developing NLP enabled solutions for the fashion industry.

GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN FASHION MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Artificial intelligence in fashion Market – By Offerings

Solution

Services

Global Artificial intelligence in fashion Market – By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Global Artificial intelligence in fashion Market – By Application

Product Recommendation

Virtual Assistant

Product Search and Discovery

Creative Designing and Trend Forecasting

Customer Relationship Management

Others

Global Artificial intelligence in fashion Market – By End-User Industry

Apparel

Accessories

Cosmetics

Others

Purchase Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007131

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets