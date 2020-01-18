Artificial Pancreas Market Investment Feasibility, Production Cost Analysis and Trends 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Artificial Pancreas market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Artificial Pancreas market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Artificial Pancreas market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Artificial Pancreas market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Artificial Pancreas market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

The pancreas is an organ which secrets several hormones as well as digestive enzymes which breaks down the food. Insulin assists cells to take up sugar from blood and use for energy which reduces blood glucose levels. On the other hand, glucagon assists the liver to release stored glucose which increases blood glucose level. The artificial pancreas (automated insulin delivery) is a medical device which stimulates the glucose regulating function of normal pancreas and reduces incidence of low blood glucose. An artificial pancreas consists of glucose monitoring system, and insulin infusion system- a blood glucose device is used to calibrate continuous glucose monitoring system.

The global Artificial Pancreas market is primarily driven by the growing population of diabetes, and increasing adoption of self-administered insulin across worldwide. Conversely, unavailability of artificial pancreas in developing countries, and higher cost of artificial pancreas would likely to restrain the global Artificial Pancreas market during the forecast period. However, technological advancement and new product development, strategic alliance among key companies will provide the global Artificial Pancreas market to provide an opportunity to propel in the upcoming future. Medtronic, a reputed medical device received the FDA approval of MiniMed 670G hybrid closed loop system in 2016. The company submitted a request to the FDA for pre-market approval (PMA) for non-adjunctive labelling for Guardian sensor 3, part of MiniMed 670G System in May 2019.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Artificial Pancreas market encompasses market segments based on type and end user. On the basis of type, the sub-market is control to range systems, and control to target systems. Based on end user, the global Artificial Pancreas market has been segregated into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, clinics and others. By Geography, the global Artificial Pancreas market has been divided into North America (the U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries), Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as Medtronic, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD, Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, Beta Bionics, BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL, INC, Inreda Diabetic B.V., etc. have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Artificial Pancreas related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Artificial Pancreas market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Artificial Pancreas market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as Medtronic, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD, Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, Beta Bionics, BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL, INC, Inreda Diabetic B.V., and among others

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Artificial Pancreas caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Artificial Pancreas market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

