Asia-Pacific Endotherapy Devices Market Projected to Reach $1,315 million by 2024 – HOYA, Olympus, Stryker, Boston, Fujifilm Holdings, CONMED, Medtronic, KARL STORZ, Smith & Nephew, Johnson & Johnson

The Asia-Pacific endotherapy devices market is projected to reach $1,315 million by 2024 from $826 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2024. Endoscopic therapy is treatments conducted using a small, tube-like instrument called endoscope. These are minimally invasive treatments that are commonly used to treat conditions such as appendicitis, colon polyps, peptic ulcer, gallbladder disease, and endometriosis.

Geriatric population is at a higher risk of diseases such as orthopedic diseases, gastrointestinal conditions, ophthalmic diseases, gastrointestinal (GI) cancer, and others. The demand for endotherapy devices is anticipated to grow correspondingly with increase in prevalence of the aforementioned cases. In addition, rise in preference for minimally invasive procedures in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to supplement the market growth. Moreover, lower complications, minimal scarring, reduced hospital stay, and rapid recovery propels the demand for technologically advanced endotherapy devices, which in turn boosts the market growth. However, dearth of skilled endoscopic technicians, risk of infection associated with endotherapy devices, and high price of endotherapy devices restrain the growth of this market.

The Asia-Pacific endotherapy devices market is segmented on the basis of product and country. Based on product, the market is categorized into GI devices & accessories, ERCP devices & accessories, and others. The GI devices & accessories segment is further classified into biopsy forceps, injection needles, polypectomy snares, graspers, hemoclips, and others. The ERCP devices & accessories segment is subsegmented into guide wire, sphincterotome, catheter, extraction basket, extraction balloon, balloon dilation, plastic stent, metal stents, and others. The other endotherapy devices & accessories segment is subdivided into mouthpiece, distal end cap, polyptrap, cleaning brush, and others. Country-wise, the market is analyzed across China, Japan, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and rest of Asia-Pacific.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2017 to 2024 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The market estimations provided in this report are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

In-depth analysis based on country assists in understanding the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted in the report to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

GI Accessories

Biopsy Forceps

Injection Needles

Polypectomy Snares

Graspers

Hemoclips

Others

ERCP Accessories

Guide Wire

Sphincterotome

Catheter

Extraction Basket

Extraction Balloon

Balloon Dilation

Plastic Stent

Metal Stents

Others

Others

Mouthpiece

Distal End Cap

Polyp Trap

Cleaning Brush

Others

By Country

China

Japan

India

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

