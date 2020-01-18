Automated Algo Trading Market with highest growth in the near future Leading key players: AlgoTerminal, Tethys Technology, Trading Technologies International, Cloud9Trader

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Automated Algo Trading.

Key players profiled in the report include AlgoTerminal, Tethys Technology, Trading Technologies International, Cloud9Trader, InfoReach, Quantopian, AlgoTrader, QuantConnect, Citadel

This report studies the Automated Algo Trading market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Automated Algo Trading market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Trade Execution

Statistical Arbitrage

Electronic Market-making

Liquidity Detection

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Personal Investors

Investment Funds

Investment Banks

Others

1 Automated Algo Trading Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Global Automated Algo Trading Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Automated Algo Trading Market Size by Regions

5 North America Automated Algo Trading Revenue by Countries

