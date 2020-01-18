Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market to Grow at 8.7% CAGR to Reach US$ 13.81 Billion by 2025

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS)Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS)Market is expected to reach US$ 13.81 Bn in 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) is one of the foremost material handling systems, which is widely used in automated production environment and distribution centers. ASRS have been utilized not only as an advanced alternative in traditional warehouses but also as a part of advanced manufacturing systems. ASRS plays an essential role in modern manufacturing plants for work-in-process storage and offer the benefits of improved inventory control and cost-effective utilization of time, space, and equipment. ASRS offers advantages related to improved inventory control and cost effective utilization of equipment, space and time. These advantages related to ASRS have fuelled the growth of the demand of ASRS systems over conventional storage and picking options.

GLOBAL AUTOMATED STORAGE AND RETRIEVAL SYSTEM (ASRS) MARKET – COMPANY PROFILES

Bastian Solutions Inc.

Interlake Mecalux

Kardex Group

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Intelligrated

Murata Machinery Ltd.

System Logistics Spa

SSI Schaefer Systems International

Swisslog Holding AG

Vanderland Industries B.V.

Dematic

Witron

The exclusive report on Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market research report has been formulated with the help of extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research to get a universal view of the market. The report gives an in-detailed information across global regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America & Central America (SCAM). We follow an iterative research methodology model to formulate the report that help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Secondary research is carried out using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information of the market backed by the primary interview of KOLs and SME’s. This model negates any drastic deviation in the market estimation and is used is used to estimate the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market size and forecasts till 2027.

The emergence of online shopping and e-commerce is resulting in bolstering the market growth for ASRS as well as the increasing adoption of automated solutions in manufacturing industries, particularly in developing economies. Further this is driving the demand for ASRS solutions. Some of the global key players operating in the ASRS market are Daifuku Co. Ltd., Intelligrated (part of Honeywell Inc.), Interlake Mecalux, Kardex Group, Vanderlande, System Logistics, Schaefer Systems International and Murata Machinery Ltd., Bastian Solutions, Swisslog Holding AB among others. Many companies are investing in ASRS owing to the potential improvements related to accuracy, operational efficiency, and timely order fulfilment, thereby helping them to enhance customer retention rate and compete efficiently in the market.

GLOBAL AUTOMATED STORAGE AND RETRIEVAL SYSTEM (ASRS) MARKET – SEGMENTATION

GLOBAL AUTOMATED STORAGE AND RETRIEVAL SYSTEM (ASRS) MARKET – BY TYPES

Unit Load ASRS

Mini Load ASRS

Carousals

Vertical Lift Module

Others

GLOBAL AUTOMATED STORAGE AND RETRIEVAL SYSTEM (ASRS) MARKET – BY End User

Automotive

Electronics

Food & Beverage

E-Commerce

Aerospace

Logistics

Pharmaceuticals

Retail

Others (agriculture, construction, oil & gas)

The report is an in-depth analysis of the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Industry. It allows the market players, investors, and interested individuals to understand the market trends and growth opportunities in the space and devise strategies for business growth. It underlines the drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the industry and discusses the market size and share, segmentation, and technology trends that prevail. Information about the key players operating in the market are also discussed.

Key Insights

Market Sizing, Forecast, and Analysis: Detailed coverage of the market segment and sub-segments

Regional/Country Trends and Forecast: Detailed analysis of the market in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world along with key countries in each region

Market Dynamics Intelligence: Market drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, Porter’s five forces, supply chain, and value chain analysis

Technology Trends, Regulatory Landscape, and Patent Analysis Outlook

Competitive Intelligence: Market share analysis, financial analysis, product benchmarking, and strategic developments including joint ventures, product launches, and mergers & acquisitions

Regional attractiveness and related growth opportunities

