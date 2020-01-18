Automation Testing Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis up to 2027

Automation testing involves two different types of testing, static and dynamic. Automated testing is essential to ensure quality during development cycles. Manual repetition of a test is often time-consuming, and automated software testing can significantly contribute to cost savings by reducing the time to run repetitive tests. Additionally, it can quickly execute thousands of different complex test cases run, offering broad coverage over manual tests. Fast-growing economies of the Asia-Pacific provide a positive outlook for the market players in the forecast period.The robust growth of the global automation testing market can be attributed to the high demand for machine learning and artificial intelligence among enterprises in quality assurance and testing. Moreover, an increasing need to provide seamless end-user experience is further propelling market growth. However, the prevalence of manual testing and high implementation cost associated with automation testing is likely to restrict market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the rapid consumption of mobile-based applications and developments in the IT sector are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the automation testing market in the coming years.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automation testing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automation testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Some of The Leading Players in Global Market:

1. IBM Corporation

2. Capgemini SE

3. Cigniti Technologies Ltd.

4. Codoid

5. Keysight Technologies

6. Micro Focus International plc

7. Parasoft Corporation

8. SmartBear Software, Inc.

9. ThinkSys Inc.

10. Tricentis GmbH

The global automation testing market is segmented on the basis of component, endpoint interface, and industry vertical. Based on type, the market is segmented as dynamic testing, static testing, and services. On the basis of the endpoint interface, the market is segmented as desktop, mobile, web, and embedded software. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT and telecom, automotive, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, logistics and transportation, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting automation testing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automation testing market in these regions.The reports cover key developments in the automation testing market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from automation testing market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automation testing in the global market.

