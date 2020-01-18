Automotive Body-in-White Market Is Likely to Witness Tremendous Growth by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.1%

The Automotive Body-In-White Component Market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 90.88 Bn in 2017 to US$ 125.61 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2017 and 2025.

According to a new market research study titled ‘Automotive Body-in-Whites Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Types, Components, and Aircraft Types?, the global Automotive Body-in-Whites market was valued at US$ 7112.0 Mn in 2016 and is estimated to reach US$ 15,375.1 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global Automotive Body-in-Whites market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

A detailed SWOT analysis of Automotive Body-in-White Market provides strategic intelligence on Strengths and weaknesses of key players operating in this market, Category and country prospects for growth, Challenges and intimidations from current competition and future growth prospects, Global and regional market positions.

The automotive body-in-white component market has experienced significant growth rate in the past few years owing to increasing vehicle production worldwide. The BIW components accounts for 20 – 33 % of curb weight of the vehicle and therefore represents high revenue potential for component suppliers across the automotive value chain. Despite disruptions in the automotive sector such as evolution of electric / hybrid vehicle, development of driverless and connected vehicles, BIW components is invariable segment of automotive sector and therefore associated as the major business segment in overall automotive industry.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Automotive Body-in-White Market from 2017 – 2025 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Automotive Body-in-White Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017 – 2025

Forecast and analysis of Automotive Body-in-White Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Gestamp Automicion SA

ThyssenKrupp Systems Engineering

Hyundai Rotem Company

AIDA Engineering Ltd.

BENTELER International AG

Eagle Press & Equipment Co.

Magna International Inc.

Martinrea International Inc.

Worldwide Automotive Body-in-White Market 2025 research report conveys industry business patterns and the undertaking information, tolerating one to grasp clients and the stock driving gainfulness and yield development. The report highlights information on improvements and Global Automotive Body-in-White Market trends, drivers, revenue and furthermore available. The market report pulls in the most peculiar bits of knowledge of this business additionally makes Automotive Body-in-White forecast that is important out there. It accompanies estimations concerning the Automotive Body-in-White advancement, subordinate and draws in the distinguishing proof of their industry status.

Strategic Insights

Market initiative was observed as the most adopted strategy in global automotive body-in-white component market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players in automotive body-in-white component landscape are listed below-

2017: Gestamp Automición SA opened its new R&D centre in Auburn Hills, Southeast Michigan, which will house robotic prototype assembly cells, durability performance test labs and metallurgical and metrology labs.

2017: Gestamp Automición SA opened its new R&D centre in Japan, which will be equipped with simulation resources, and advanced simulation of hot stamping process.

2017: BENTELER International AG opened its new sales and service centre in Coventry.

Global Automotive Body-In-White Component – Market Segmentation

By Material Type

Steel

MS

HSS

AHSS

UHSS

Aluminium

Magnesium

CFRP

By Component Position

Structural

Inner

Exposed

By Component Type

Fenders

Closures

Shock Towers

A-Post / B-Post

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Spain U.K

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Australia

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil



