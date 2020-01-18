Automotive Bushing Technologies Market Growth Report and Outlook to 2027 – Company Profiles: OGE Rubbers & Plastics, Continental AG, Cooper-Standard Holdings, Federal-Mogul

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Automotive Bushing Technologies Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global automotive busing technologies market is expected to reach US$ 9.9 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

The gaining importance for fuel efficiencies while driving and surging demands for smoother rides have translated into healthy growth for bushing products in the passenger cars. Bushings being used as products that are used to isolate the vibrations and noises and reduce the energy being transmitted to the vehicle occupants by damping them have gained significant importance in the modern times.

Automotive Bushing Technologies Market – Company Profiles: OGE Rubbers & Plastics, Continental AG, Cooper-Standard Holdings, Federal-Mogul LLC, Hyundai Polytech India, Nolathane, Paulstra SNC, SumiRiko AVS Germany GmbH, Tenneco, Vibracoustic GmbH,

Key findings of the study:

From a growth perspective, India in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness a lucrative CAGR growth rate of 5.9% during the forecast period

Based on vehicle segment, the Class D vehicle segment is projected to witness significant lucrative profitable opportunities with projected CAGR growth rate of 5.2%

Based on suspension type, the multi-link suspension segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 4.1%

The report analysis the leading players of the Global Automotive Bushing Technologies Market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Automotive Bushing Technologies Market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Automotive Bushing Technologies Market.

An off-the-shelf report on Automotive Bushing Technologies Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Exhibit: Automotive Bushing Technologies Market by A/B Vehicle Class

GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE BUSHING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET SEGMENTATION

Automotive Bushing Technologies Market – By Type

Damper Bushings

Bump stops

Top Mounts

Suspension Arm Bushings

PT Mounts

Engine

Roll Rod

Transmission

Automotive Bushing Technologies Market – By Vehicle Segment

A/B Class

C Class

D Class

E Class

F Class

SUV (A,B,C,D)

MPV & PT

Automotive Bushing Technologies Market – By Suspension Type

McPherson

Double Wishbone

Multilink

Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA)

Currently, the automotive bushing technologies market is experiencing a steady growth that is attributed to numerous factors. The most significant factors that have impacted the growth of this industry are more disposable incomes with consumers and consequently more number of passenger cars on the roads; poor condition of roads in the developing and the under developed economies and the parallel advancements made in the consumer products industry. Over the years the automobile industry has experienced occasional highs and lows as a result of the changes in economy, weather conditions and the interest from new investors. The consumer spending on automotive components and other allied accessories has changed drastically that present large opportunities to the businesses today.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after gauging the political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Automotive Bushing Technologies Market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Automotive Bushing Technologies Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend, effecting the market during the forecast period.

