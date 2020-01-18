Automotive LiDAR Market Competitive Analysis with Top Key Players like Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Innoviz Technologies, Luminar Technologies, Omron Corporation, Panasonic

Latest market study on “Automotive LiDAR Market to 2027 by Type (Solid State and Flash); Component (Photodetectors, Laser, Integrated Circuit, Optical Elements, and Others); and Application (Autonomous Shuttle, Robotaxis, and Passenger cars) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the automotive LiDAR market is estimated to reach US$ 4,348.09 Mn by 2027 from US$ 415.10 Mn in 2018. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

In the current automotive market, major manufacturers are integrating their vehicles with technologically enhanced sensors, in order to improve the safety of the vehicles. Apart from sensors, several other types of semiconductors are also being integrated on the newer vehicles, which is paving the path for semiconductor industry players to generate substantial revenue. The demand share of technologically robust semiconductor components in the automotive industry is majorly among the passenger car segment. Cost and fuel efficiency no longer stay as the primary criterion for purchasing, instead the purchase more depend on the comfort and security provided in the car. Attributing to this fact that, the global automobile manufacturers are witnessing substantial demand for high-end cars, which is pressurizing the automobile manufacturers to add increased numbers of electronic components, thereby driving the market for automotive LiDAR. Additionally, surging adoption of advanced ADAS systems is impacting positively on the automotive LiDAR market. Thus, the rising automotive manufacturing is playing a major role in driving the automotive LiDAR market in the current scenario. A similar trend is also foreseen to drive the market in the coming years.

Ask for a Sample of this Report Now at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003511/

The major companies offering automotive LiDAR market include Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Innoviz Technologies, Ltd., Luminar Technologies, Inc., Omron Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Trilumina Corporation, Valeo SA, Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., and Xenomatix N.V. among others. Several other companies are also offering these LiDAR products and solutions to automotive industry which is facilitating the market to propel over the years.

The insights also cover the production, value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers and investigate the competitive landscapes for a better understanding of the market scenario. The report is intended to help the readers develop a practical and intelligent approach to market dynamics and exploit opportunities accordingly.

The report also puts forward the current and future market scenario derived precisely from a thorough analysis of the markets across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The exhaustive PEST analysis is done for each region to assess major external factors which may influence the Industrial Automotive LiDAR Market in the coming years.

The companies in the market are expanding substantially. For instance, in 2018, Innoviz Established Presence in Four New Regions and enhanced manufacturing abilities, aligning with the company’s mission to provide LiDAR solutions that are available and affordable at a massive scale. Innoviz has expanded globally with the opening of offices in four new countries including the U.S., Germany, China and Japan. Further, in the same year, Continental and EasyMile inaugurated new autonomous driving R&D team in Singapore. The new joint team’s work focus was to develop new technology centered on perception and deep learning and to prepare autonomous vehicle (AV) technology for tests towards safe deployments on private grounds and public roads in the Singaporean metro area.

The market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining factors along with future opportunities during the forecast. The Industrial Automotive LiDAR Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for Industrial Automotive LiDAR across the globe. The market report highlights top ten companies’ operation strategy in the market through a descriptive SWOT analysis of each company, business overview, products and services, financial statements of last three years, and key developments and product launches by the company in recent years.

Automotive LiDAR Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

The report segments the global Automotive LiDAR Market as follows:

Global Automotive LiDAR Market – By Type

Solid State

Flash

Automotive LiDAR Market – By Component

Photodetectors

Laser

Integrated Circuit

Optical elements

Others

Global Automotive LiDAR Market – By Application

Autonomous Shuttle

Robotaxis

Passenger Cars

Global Automotive LiDAR Market – By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

South America (SAM)

Brazil

Rest of SAM

Have Queries? Ask us at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00003511/

About Us – The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact us –

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Email Id : [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets