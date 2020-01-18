Automotive Plastics Market Future Trends and Technology by Key Companies -Adient PLC ,BASF SE ,Borealis AG ,Compagnie Plastic Omnium

The plastics are employed in almost every industry vertical from automotive to consumer goods. Physical and chemical properties of the material and cost-effectiveness are key factors boosting the demand for plastic materials. Plastics in the automotive industry are preferred due to their light-weight characteristics and significant carbon-reduction prospects. The positive growth in the automotive industry and technological advances in the plastic material present a favorable scenario for the market players in the coming years.

The automotive plastics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising demand for materials that offer significant emission reduction coupled with the introduction of new safety features. However, high capital costs may hamper the growth of the automotive plastics market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the use of PMMA and composites offer lucrative growth opportunities for the major players operating in the automotive plastics market in the coming years.

The “Global Automotive Plastics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive plastics market with detailed market segmentation by plastic type, application, vehicle type, and geography. The global automotive plastics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive plastics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive plastics market is segmented on the basis of plastic type, application, and vehicle type. Based on plastic type, the market is segmented as polypropylene, polyurethane, polyvinyl chloride, ABS, polyamide, HDPE, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as interior, exterior, and under bonnet. The market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs).

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive plastics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive plastics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive plastics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automotive plastics market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the automotive plastics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from automotive plastics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive plastics in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive plastics market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive plastics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– Adient PLC

-BASF SE

-Borealis AG

-Compagnie Plastic Omnium

-Covestro AG

-Evonik Industries AG

-Lear Corporation

-Magna International Inc.

-SABIC

-Teijin Limited

