Automotive Sensors Market Still Has Room to Grow | Emerging Players Analog Devices, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation

The global automotive sensors market accounted to US$ 8.17 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 16.73 Bn by 2027.



Market Insights

Increasing Collaborations between Vehicle Manufacturers and Sensors Manufacturers are Boosting the Automotive Sensors Market

The automotive industry across the globe are constantly facing pressures to integrate their vehicles with advanced electronics and semiconductor components in order to enhance the performance of the vehicles. The rising drift of electrification of vehicles is a major factor boosting the sensors market in automotive industry. Attributing to this, the automobile manufacturers are increasingly partnering with sensors manufacturers to meet the demands of their customers. For instance, in January 2018, Audi AG partnered with ON Semiconductor, to foster On Semiconductor’s innovations and integrate their semiconductors on their newer models, thereby satisfying constantly changing expectations of the consumers in terms of safety, reliability, and performance. The major catalyst for the growth of semiconductors in the automotive industry is attributed to the continuous partnerships between automotive manufacturers and semiconductor manufacturers.

Get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100001001/

Global Automotive Sensors Market – Company Profiles

Analog Devices Inc.

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies PLC

Denso Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Melexis

NXP Semiconductor N.V.

On Semiconductor

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments Inc.

Escalation in Connected Car Production is expected to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Automotive Sensor Manufacturers to boost their Business

The automakers globally are observing substantial demand for smart devices in their vehicles. This has led the automobile manufacturers to continuously focus on innovating, designing and developing connected cars which have already attracted a fair percentage of customers in major automotive manufacturing countries. Pertaining to the consumers’ demand and attraction toward connected cars, semiconductors are expected to become an integral part of the innovations in the automotive industry in the coming years. The growth trajectory of connected cars is largely anticipated to depend upon several parameters such as technological improvements, consumer preference to adopt connected cars, pricing as well as the ability of the suppliers and OEMs to address the critical concerns related to the safety of the vehicles. Attributing to these parameters, both the industry players i.e. automotive and sensors industry are constantly focusing on improving technologies, negotiating prices of raw materials and the finally integrating the cars with robust technologies. Thus, this factor is expected to trigger the growth of the automotive sensors market in the coming years.

Types Insights

The global automotive sensors market by type is segmented into LED sensor, image sensor, position sensor, temperature sensor, pressure sensor, MEMS, and others. The most prominent type in automotive sensors market accounted for position sensor segment which is due to significant demand for such sensors in automotive industry. LEDs held the second largest market in 2017, and is anticipated to lose its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

Application Insights

The automotive sensors market is categorized on basis of various application such as advanced driver assistance systems, body electronics, infotainment, powertrain, safety systems, chassis and others. ADAS dominated the application segment and the ADAS segment is calculated to continue its dominance year on year till 2027. Increasing number of companies offering advanced driver assistance systems in the current automotive industry is fueling the procurement of semiconductor products associated with the ADAS such as technologically enriched sensors. Safety & security segment captured the second largest global market in 2018 and is followed by chassis segment.

Vehicle Type Insights

The automotive sensors market is grouped based on different types of vehicle as passenger car, lightweight commercial vehicle (LCV), and heavyweight commercial vehicle (HCV). The passenger car segment captured the maximum market share, attributing to the enormous count of passenger car production and the ever-increasing trends of technological up gradation. Also, the quest among the passenger car manufacturers to procure advanced technologies in order to gain customer attraction is harnessing the growth of automotive sensors market through passenger car segment.

Exhibit: Rest of APAC Automotive Sensors Market by Type

Strategic Insights

Market Initiatives was observed as the most adopted strategy in global automotive sensors market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below;

2019: Delphi Technologies, a leading advanced automotive propulsion solutions provider, today announces a collaboration with TomTom, a leader in navigation, traffic and map products. The two companies will collaborate on electronic and software applications designed to further optimize vehicle fuel efficiency and emissions through the use of real-time mapping data.

2018: Infineon collaborated with DENSO Corporation, a supplier of advanced automotive technology, components, and systems to accelerate its automotive business. The companies aims to mutually improve systems know-how in both established and new technologies area such as electro-mobility and automated driving.

2017: Analog Devices and Renesas Electronics Collaborate on 77/79-GHz Automotive RADAR Technology to Improve ADAS Applications and Enable Autonomous Vehicles. New RADAR Sensor Demonstrator Includes RH850/V1R-M Microcontroller from Renesas Autonomy™ Platform and Analog Devices’ Drive360™ Advanced 28nm CMOS RADAR Technology.

GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE SENSORS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Automotive Sensors Market – By Type

LED

Image Sensor

Position Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Pressure Sensor

MEMS

Others

Global Automotive Sensors Market – By Application

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Body Electronics

Powertrain

Safety Systems

Chassis

Others

Global Automotive Sensors Market – By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Lightweight Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavyweight Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Global Automotive Sensors Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Russia UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Middle East Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



Inquiry for Discount: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100001001/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.theinsightpartners.com

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets