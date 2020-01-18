Automotive Thick Film Resistor Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on Automotive Thick Film Resistor Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Automotive Thick Film Resistor Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and world Automotive Thick Film Resistor Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of international Automotive Thick Film Resistor Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the Automotive Thick Film Resistor Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity of the Market:

Global Automotive Thick Film Resistor Market has seen significant rise in demand in the automobile sector. The rise in application of electronics in the manufacturing of automobiles for greater control with accuracy which has been giving the riders a new experience. Introduction of self-driven cars and hybrid as well as electric cars are giving even more scope of the application of such resistors in the automobile sector. As the thick film resistors are the most widely used type of resistors which are easy to manoeuvre and manufacture on the upstream advantages and are easy to fabricate and integrate in the circuits with compact size has been instrumental in rising application in automotive sector.

The automobile sector has witnessed tremendous growth especially in the countries like China and India where the large road projects has increased the mobility of people as well as goods and hence the consumption of public as well as commercial vehicle has swelled. China has added more roads in a decade as compared to US in 50 years. Rise of middle class has also added to the demand of passenger vehicles in these countries.

In terms of technology and cost effectiveness, low cost and the additive property of Automotive Thick Film Resistors has been the key and economies of scale has resulted in commoditizing such electronics components. The market gets surplus opportunities to grow as the Automotive companies are paying more attention towards the research and development of making the vehicles smarter. These Thick film resistors lack in accurate precision due to its wide range of operation which is the only restraint for the Automotive Thick Film Resistors market.

Most of the manufacturing hubs has been in China and South East Asian countries whereas the consumption has been in the countries which forms the major automobile production centres. US has been the leading country in terms of R&D and adoption of new technology and hence has been one of the leading consume of these resistors. Due to lower labour cost many MNC has shifted there manufacturing hubs towards developing countries like India, Mexico. However, the leaders has been Japan, US and EU based companies.

Geographically, Automotive Thick Film Resistor Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to be the major contributor in the global Automotive Thick Film Resistor market by 2027. Automotive Thick Film Resistor market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period. Asia Pacific has got the strongest demand.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the Automotive Thick Film Resistor market has been segmented by the product type, (Surface Mounted Device (SMD) Type and Through Hole Type) & Application (Cars, Suv, Pick Up Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles). Surface Mounted Device type or simply SMD type holds the major market share as they are readily available to be used on the PCBs used in the electronic parts of the Automobiles and consumer electronics.

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as Yageo, Ta-I Technology, KOA, Vishay, Bourns, Flex, Ralec Electronics Corp, Walsin Technology Corporation, Fenghua Technology Corporation, Samsung Electro, Mechanics, Uniroyal Electronics, Rohm, Tateyama Kagaku Industry, Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH (EBG), Ever Ohms Technology Co.ltd. The Industry is characterized many players in different geographies catering the local demand as well as looking into exports market. Major multinational with wide geographic operations are Samsung and Panasonic Ltd.

Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as Texas Instruments, ABB Limited, Honeywell International, Analog Devices, Maxim Integrated, NXP Semiconductors, On Semiconductor, Microchip Technology, TE Connectivity Ltd., Denso Corporation among others

