Battery Electrolyte Market Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities in Global Industry by 2026 | Advanced Electrolyte Technologies, 3M, Umicore, Toray, POSCO, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Hitachi Chemical

Global Battery Electrolyte Market is accounted for $3.82 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% to reach $8.53 billion by 2026. Rising adoption for smart devices & other consumer electronics, increasing demand for electric vehicle battery (EV) and increasing awareness for renewable energy storage are propelling the market growth.

A battery is known as a product which can pile up the electrical energy in the form of chemical energy and then transfer into electricity. It involves three major components that are anode, cathode and electrolyte.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a better pace for battery electrolyte market throughout the forecast period. The market for electrolyte is boosting due to the rising demand from various end-use industries, such as electric vehicles, energy storage, and portable consumer electronics.

Some of the key players in the Battery Electrolyte Market include Advanced Electrolyte Technologies, LLC, 3M, Umicore, Toray, POSCO, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Hitachi Chemical, American Elements, Gelest, Inc, Daikin America, Ceramtec, BASF SE, Shenzhen Capchem Technology Co., Ltd, Ohara Corporation and Nohms Technologies.

Electrolytes Covered:

-Sulphuric Acid

-Sodium Acetate

-Sodium

-Nitric Acid

-Chloride

-Chloric Acid

-Other Electrolytes

Battery Types Covered:

-Nickel Metal

-Lithium-Ion

-Lead-Acid

-Other Battery Types

End Users Covered:

-Transportation

-Residential

-Portable Devices

-Industrial

-Grid Storage

-Electric Vehicle Battery (EVs)

-Automotive

-Other End Users

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets