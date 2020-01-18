Biobanking Market Estimated to Reach $68,084 million by 2023 – ASKION, CTI, Cureline, Excilone SARL, Firalis S.A., Hamilton Company, LabVantage, LGC, PrecisionMed, ProMedDx

Biobank is a biorepository meant to collect and preserve biological materials that are used for diagnosis, biodiversity studies, and research. In addition, it is used to support the research of most common types of genetic disorders to develop personalized medicines and to maintain and update age demographic databases.

The Global biobanking market garnered $47,062 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $68,084 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2023. Rise in funding by private & government organizations for biobanking and increase in application areas of biobanked samples are the major factors that drive the growth of the global biobanking market. Moreover, upsurge in incidence of diseases such as cancer supports the market growth, owing to the fact that biobanked specimens are used in the treatment of several chronic diseases. However, ethical issues related to biobanking and lack of awareness about it are expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in stem cell research and unmet medical needs in the emerging nations are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunity for the market expansion.

Get Sample PDF Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013876

The global biobanking market is segmented by specimen type, type of biobank, ownership, application, and region. Based on specimen type, the market is categorized into blood products, solid tissue, cell lines, and others. On the basis of ownership, it is divided into national/regional agencies, nonprofit organization, university, and private. The applications covered in the study include therapeutic and research. Depending on type of biobank, the market is bifurcated into population and disease-oriented biobank. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the global biobanking market to identify the prevailing opportunities.

It presents a competitive landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Region- and country-wise analyses are provided to understand the market trends and dynamics.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Specimen Type

Blood products

Solid tissue

Cell lines

Others

By Application

Therapeutic

Research

By Type of Biobank

Population-based biobanks

Disease-oriented biobanks

By Ownership

National/regional agencies

Nonprofit organization

University

Private

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013876

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets