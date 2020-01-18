Bioimplants Market Estimated to Reach $124,154 million by 2023 – Abbott, Boston, Dentsply Sirona, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Victrex, Wright Medical, Zimmer Biomet

Bioimplant are medical devices or tissues that are surgically transplanted inside the body. These implants are used to replace or support any damaged body organs to enhance function of any body organ or to detect errors in normal body functioning. These can be either placed permanently or temporarily in human body and can be removed when they are no longer needed. Some of the implants are made up of bone, tissue, skin, ceramics, metals, plastics, and other materials.
The Global bioimplant market was evaluated at $77,738 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $124,154 million by 2023, with a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The growth in the bioimplant market is primarily attributed to the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the rapidly aging population. Moreover, increased awareness and technological advancements in bioimplant further support the growth of the market. However, high implantation cost and lack of expertise are some of the factors that restrain the growth of the bioimplant market.
The global bioimplant market is segmented based on product type, material, and region. Based on product type, the market is categorized into cardiovascular implant, dental implant, orthopedic implant, spinal implant, ophthalmic implant, and others. By material type, it is divided into metallic biomaterial, ceramic biomaterial, polymer biomaterial, and natural biomaterials. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the global bioimplants market to identify the prevailing opportunities.
It presents a competitive landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
Region- and country-wise analyses are provided to understand the market trends and dynamics.
By Type
Cardiovascular bioimplant
Stent
Coronary stent
Drug-eluting stent (DES)
Bare-metal coronary stent
Bioabsorbable stent
Peripheral stent
Iliac
Femoral-popliteal
Renal
Carotid
Stent-related bioimplant
Synthetic graft
Vena Cava filter
Pacing device
Cardiac resynchronization therapy device (CRTs)
Implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICDs)
Implantable cardiac pacemaker (ICPs)
Structural Cardiac Implant
Mechanical heart valve
Implantable ventricular-assist device
Dental bioimplant
Plate form dental implant
Root form dental implant
Orthopedic bioimplant
Reconstructive joint replacement
Knee replacement implant
Hip replacement implant
Extremities
Orthobiologics
Trauma & craniomaxillofacial
Spinal bioimplant
Spinal fusion implant
Spinal bone stimulator
Vertebral compression fracture (VCF) device
Motion preservation devices/non-fusion device
Spine biologics
Ophthalmology bioimplant
Glaucoma implant
Intraocular implant
Others
By material
Metallic biomaterial
Ceramic biomaterial
Polymers biomaterial
Natural biomaterial
