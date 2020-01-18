Biologics Safety Testing Market Research Report 2027 Observational Studies with Key Vendors like Merck KGaA, SGS S.A., Wuxi Apptec, Sartorius AG, Toxikon Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Biologics are advanced drugs used in treatment of cancer, cardiovascular, rheumatoid arthritis, and other diseases. Biologics covers large molecules such as monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins and safety of these molecules ensures patient safety as these are used in the treatment of above mentioned diseases. Biologic drugs are produced from living organisms, it include recombinant proteins, tissues, genes, allergens, cells, blood components, blood, and vaccines. Growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, rising investments in research and development by key players in the life sciences industry, and rising number of new drug entering into the market are few factors driving the biologics safety testing market. However, stringent government regulations and regulatory body norms for approval of biosimilars and high cost of drug development are some factors that may restrict the market growth.

Key players profiled in this report are: Avance Biosciences Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Cytovance Biologics Inc., Eurofins Scientific Se, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, SGS S.A., Wuxi Apptec, Sartorius AG, Toxikon Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Pace Analytical Services Inc.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Biologics Safety Testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Biologics Safety Testing market with detailed market segmentation by product & services, application, test type and geography. The global Biologics Safety Testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Biologics Safety Testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global biologics safety testing market is segmented based on product & services, test type and application. Based on product & services, the market is divided into kits & reagents, services, and instruments. Based on test type, the biologics safety testing market is segmented into endotoxin tests, sterility tests, cell line authentication and characterization tests, cell line authentication, bioburden tests, residual host contaminant detection tests, adventitious agent detection tests, and others. On the basis of application, the market is divided into vaccine development, blood products testing, cellular & gene therapy, tissue and tissue-related products testing, and stem cell research.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Biologics Safety Testing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Biologics Safety Testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Biologics Safety Testing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Biologics Safety Testing market in these regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Biologics Safety Testing Market – By Product and Services

1.3.2 Biologics Safety Testing Market – By Test type

1.3.3 Biologics Safety Testing Market – By Application

1.3.4 Biologics Safety Testing Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. BIOLOGICS SAFETY TESTING MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. BIOLOGICS SAFETY TESTING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

6. BIOLOGICS SAFETY TESTING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1. BIOLOGICS SAFETY TESTING – GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.2. BIOLOGICS SAFETY TESTING – GLOBAL MARKET AND FORECAST TO 2027

6.3. MARKET POSITIONING/MARKET SHARE

Continue…..

