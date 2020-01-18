Biosynthesis of Cannabinoids Market 2019-24 huge growth by focuses on major players | Anandia Laboratories, Organigram, InMed Pharmaceuticals, Gingko Bioworks, Cronos Group

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Biosynthesis of Cannabinoids.

This report studies the Biosynthesis of Cannabinoids market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Biosynthesis of Cannabinoids market by product type and applications/end industries.

Key players profiled in the report include Anandia Laboratories, Organigram, InMed Pharmaceuticals, Gingko Bioworks, Cronos Group, Hyasynth Bio

ICC International Cannabis Corp., Renew Biopharma, Librede, Teewinot Life Sciences, Biotii Technologies Corp., GW Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Biogen Inc.

Market Segment by Type, covers

THC

CBD

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food Industry

Medical Industry

Others

Table of Content

1 Biosynthesis of Cannabinoids Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Anandia Laboratories

2.2 Organigram

2.3 InMed Pharmaceuticals

2.4 Gingko Bioworks

2.5 Cronos Group

2.6 Hyasynth Bio

2.7 ICC International Cannabis Corp.

2.8 Renew Biopharma

2.9 Librede

2.10 Teewinot Life Sciences

2.11 Biotii Technologies Corp.

2.12 GW Pharmaceuticals

2.13 Bristol-Myers Squibb

2.14 Biogen Inc.

3 Global Biosynthesis of Cannabinoids Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Biosynthesis of Cannabinoids Market Size by Regions

5 North America Biosynthesis of Cannabinoids Revenue by Countries

