Brain Computer Interface Market Dynamics, Future Scenario, Key Indicators, SWOT Analysis By 2019 to 2025

A brain computer interface (BCI) is a revolutionary system that facilitates a direct communication pathway between a functional brain and peripheral electronic devices that are used to calibrate the movement in physically challenged individuals. A brain computer interface system records the brain signal from the surface of the cortex, through signaling devices implanted within the brain or from the sensors placed over the scalp.

These signals are then transmitted to the connected peripheral device that enables the operator to perform numerous tasks. With the help of a brain computer interface system, the paralyzed and handicapped individuals can overcome their physical challenges and perform various day-to-day tasks. The primary function of a brain computer interface device is to intercept the electrical signals that pass between the neurons and transmit them to an external device. Brain computer interface (BCI) is also referred to as a brain machine interface (BMI), direct neural interface (DNI), or mind machine interface (MMI).

Numerous technological developments in the field of computation, human sensing, along with the application of brain computer interface technology for entertainment, gaming, communication, and control, are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the brain computer interface market size. Intensive research carried out to develop a cure for paralyzing brain disorders and injuries is likely to boost the brain computer interface market. However, the ethical problem faced during the research, i.e. use of brain computer interface on patients whose informed consent cannot be obtained, can act as a restraint for the brain computer interface industry.

The global Brain Computer Interface market was valued at 980 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2019-2025.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Brain Computer Interface in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Brain Computer Interface manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

► Nihon Kohden Corporation

► Mind Solutions

► Advanced Brain Monitoring

► Quantum Applied Science and Research

► Cadwell Laboratories

► OpenBCI

► Cortech Solutions

► NeuroSky

► Emotiv

► Guger Technologies OEG

Segment by Type

► Invasive

► Non-invasive

► Partially invasive

Segment by Application

► Healthcare

► Communication and control

► Entertainment and gaming

► Smart home control

► Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

The Brain Computer Interface Market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

