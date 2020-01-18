Bread Market to witness Impressive Global Growth in Production-Consumption Ratio through 2027

Bread, in all its different forms, is the most abundantly consumed food in the world. Not only is it an essential source of carbohydrates, but it also is compact and portable, which helps to explain why it has been an essential part of the diet for thousands of years.? Bread is the staple food that is prepared from a dough of water and flour, usually by baking. Throughout history it has been a prominent food in almost all parts of the world and is one of the ancient human-made foods, having been of significant importance since the genesis of agriculture.

The bread market has witnessed significant growth owing to nutritional benefits attributed to it coupled with the rising demand for functional and clean label food products. However, a high intake of bread, leading to diabetes and weight gain, is forecast to hamper the overall growth of the bread market. Moreover, the introduction of low-carb, high-fiber, and multigrain bread is projected to provide a market opportunity for the key players operating in the bread market.

Key companies

– Almarai Company

– Aryzta AG

– Associated British Foods PLC

– Barilla g. E R. Fratelli S.P.A

– Britannia Industries Ltd.

– Campbell Soup Company

– Finsbury Food Group PLC

– Fuji Baking Co., Ltd.

– Goodman Fielder Pty., Ltd.

– Premier Foods PLC

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global bread market is segmented on the basis of product type, nature, and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the bread market is segmented into loaves, baguettes, rolls, burger buns, sandwich bread, ciabatta, and others. The bread market on the basis of the nature is classified into conventional and organic. Similarly, on the basis of distribution channel the bread market is bifurcated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting the bread market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the bread market in these regions.

