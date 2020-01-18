Business Processes Outsourcing Market will experience robust expansion in the 2019-2027 forecast period Accenture, Amdocs group, Capgemini Services SAS, Conduent, CSS, Fujitsu

The business processes outsourcing market is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. With the increasing competition, rise in technological innovation, partnerships among the vendors, many regional and global players are offering specific application products for customers. The North America region is expected to hold a major market share of the business processes outsourcing market, whereas South America and Asia-Pacific are expected to witness high year-on-year growth during the forecast period. Nearshore business processes outsourcing in South America is trending. South America based companies offer low rate customer care services to the U.S. and the world.

The key drivers for the high growth of the business processes outsourcing market are improved service level, technology infusion, scalability, quality and others. The cost advantage offered by business processes outsourcing is one of the key reasons, which impacts the demand for business processes outsourcing services and driving the business processes outsourcing market. It significantly reduces the cost of the organization by providing support and services. Moreover, the increasing need for enhanced customer satisfaction is driving the global business processes outsourcing market.

Key players profiled in the report include Accenture PLC, Amdocs group, Capgemini Services SAS, Conduent, Inc., CSS Corp, Fujitsu Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Wipro Limited

The “Global business processes outsourcing market to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of business processes outsourcing market with detailed market segmentation by service type, industry and geography. The global business processes outsourcing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading business processes outsourcing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global business processes outsourcing market is segmented based on service type and industry. By service type, the business processes outsourcing market is segmented into IT Services, Finance and Accounting Services, eCommerce Support Services, Call Center Services and Others. On the basis of industry, the business processes outsourcing market is bifurcated into BFSI, Healthcare, Real Estate, Retail, IT and Telecom and Others.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. BUSINESS PROCESSES OUTSOURCING MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. BUSINESS PROCESSES OUTSOURCING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. BUSINESS PROCESSES OUTSOURCING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. BUSINESS PROCESSES OUTSOURCING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICE TYPE

8. BUSINESS PROCESSES OUTSOURCING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY

9. BUSINESS PROCESSES OUTSOURCING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. BUSINESS PROCESSES OUTSOURCING MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. ACCENTURE PLC

11.2. AMDOCS GROUP

11.3. CAPGEMINI SERVICES SAS

11.4. CONDUENT, INC.

11.5. CSS CORP

11.6. FUJITSU LIMITED

11.7. HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

11.8. IBM CORPORATION

11.9. INFOSYS LIMITED

11.10. WIPRO LIMITED

12. APPENDIX

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets