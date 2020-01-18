Can Coatings Market to See Massive Growth by 2027 With Top Companies National Paints Factories Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., The Valspar Corporation

Cans which are used in the food, and beverage industry are made up of three types of metals namely tin-coated steel, aluminum can and electrolytic chromium coated steel. The primary purpose of using these metals is for the preservation of canned foods and beverages. Cans preserve the taste and nutritional values of food and beverage filling for up to several years with the help of coating. Can coating protects the integrity of the can from the effects of the food and prevents chemical reactions between the can’s metal and the food. Increasing consumption of metal cans in various food & beverage application driving the demand for can coatings market. Furthermore, new product developments in can coatings for food safety is also projected to influence significantly the can coatings market. Moreover, increasing use in food cans and beverage cans to protect food and beverages from contamination with can’s metal is fueling the can coatings market.

Competitor Analysis By: Akzo Nobel N.V., ALTANA AG, International Packaging Coatings GmbH, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., National Paints Factories Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., The Valspar Corporation, TIGER Drylac U.S.A. Inc., TOYOCHEM CO. LTD., VPL Coatings GmbH & Co KG

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Can Coatings Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of can coatings market with detailed market segmentation by application, type and geography. The global can coatings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading can coatings market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global can coatings market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into epoxy can coatings, acrylic can coatings, polyester can coatings and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into food cans, beverage cans, general line cans, aerosol cans, and other.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global can coatings market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The can coatings market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting can coatings market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the can coatings market in these regions.

